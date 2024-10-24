Image Credit: @officialomar/Instagram

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here: Omar Rudberg is on tour!

Although the 25-year-old skyrocketed to fame in Netflix‘s Young Royals, his real passion has always been music.

Fittingly, this six-date global jaunt — which kicked off in London on October 21 and will also swing through Paris, Brooklyn, and West Hollywood — marks his first-ever tour and culminates years of hard work.

Omar Rudberg tonight in Paris giving the show of the year ?? pic.twitter.com/Y8JMLXbpmF — nico | saw Omar in Paris ? (@iamnicohassani) October 23, 2024

So, what’s the vibe?

Well, considering Rudberg recently dropped his new EP Every Night Fantasy, inspired by a breakup, fans can expect lots of new music and some inspiring life lessons.

As he recently told Attitude, “Life doesn’t end after a breakup. You’re gonna come out of it even happier, better stronger. There’s a lot of fish out there, you know? So, just wait and see.”

We’ve rounded up some highlights from the first few shows in celebration of the “Red Light” singer’s tour.

The fans are electric

Paris crowd while waiting for @OmarRudberg. pic.twitter.com/o9MkdDDPBs — Omar Rudberg Charts (@omaronchart) October 23, 2024

So far, the biggest takeaway is just how excited fans are to finally see Rudberg live in his element.

His sold-out opening show in London and forthcoming California closer were even upgraded from smaller venues shortly after tickets went on sale due to exorbitant demand.

In nearly every fan-captured video of the first few shows, the crowd’s singing nearly overpowers Rudberg’s own voice, and it’s not something he takes for granted.

In one adorable moment captured at his Paris show, he looked into the crowd and even shouted a fan whom he recognized. “I know you; I’ve seen your videos,” he said. “I’ve seen your TikTok videos. That’s crazy!”

.@OmarRudberg recognizing a fan in the audience at tonight’s Paris show. #ParisOmarRudberg pic.twitter.com/8WPiDHKKdU — Omar Rudberg Charts (@omaronchart) October 23, 2024

A setlist packed with bop after bop

Considering Rudberg’s EP dropped days before the first show, he wasn’t sure what the reception would be. “The fans got the whole weekend to learn [the lyrics] … and get to know the EP,” he told Attitude. “It’ll be fun to see if they know the words on Monday!”

Not only have audiences shown up off-book, but they’ve eaten up the new tracks — including the addictive and flirty “Bye Bye,” in which he invites an ex to “kiss my…” — and older tunes like “She Fell in Love in the Summer” and a well-choreographed mashup of Spanish tune “Como Ayer” and “Pull Up.”

Obviously, the outfits are incredible

how is the world still sleeping on omar rudberg and his vocals pic.twitter.com/aM6iJk2nx7 — julia ? | TOMORROW (@omarsbreeze) October 22, 2024

Considering Rudberg launched his own gender norm-shattering beauty brand — OMR Beauty — as a passion project, it’s no surprise that the Venezuelan native is pulling out the lewks on stage.

At his Paris show, the singer wore sparkling silver pants, high-heeled shoes, long black gloves, and a white tank with a black cutout across the chest.

Fashion has continued to be an outlet for him to experiment between the lines of societal expectations and prescribed labels. “I’m a guy; that’s my identity,” he explained to Attitude. “I’m just myself, and I’m open for what the world and the universe brings me. I have a lot of love to give, so when it comes to love, I’m very open.”

The stripped-down closing performance

.@OmarRudberg looking ethereal and playful during the closing track at the Paris show tonight. #ParisOmarRudberg pic.twitter.com/HD3OA3gtal — Omar Rudberg Charts (@omaronchart) October 23, 2024

Need we say more?! During the closing number at his recent Paris show, Rudberg stripped down for a rendition of fan favorite “Mi Casa, Su Casa,” a moment that showcased his growth both as a performer and young man since he started his career in Swedish boyband FO&O.

And as he told Attitude, he has both Young Royals and the fans to thank for his stage presence. “[The show] made me grow a lot and gain a lot of confidence, and because I grew with Young Royals, my music grew, and my confidence grew,” he explained.

Rudberg’s tour runs through November 4, where he’ll perform at Los Angeles’ legendary El Rey Theatre.

Check out more videos from Rudberg’s opening shows below.

OMAR RUDBERG WHAT THE FCK pic.twitter.com/7Fr1JwuFZ2 — jam 🐈‍⬛ (@omarsfilmzs) October 21, 2024

they are all there for omar. this is not a festival with other artists. this is not a amusement park where you can randomly stop by and watch his show. THIS IS A OMAR RUDBERG O N L Y CONCERT ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/3sgNIgPHmg — julia ? | TOMORROW (@omarsbreeze) October 21, 2024

me and the love of my life (and @OmarRudberg ) ? pic.twitter.com/Ri7yJQCoqc — em' | meet omar (@emagicsystem) October 24, 2024

omar rudberg in paris, it gives that : pic.twitter.com/ZZRXN5En3F — cha ? (@charlixnxe) October 24, 2024

