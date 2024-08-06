Kamala Harris is leading in all the major polling averages in the presidential race against Donald Trump and–surprise!–he’s not handling it well. The 78-year-old reality TV star keeps saying racist things about his Democratic opponent. Now, Republican insiders have begun openly questioning whether he might be on the verge of a breakdown.

In addition to constantly mispronouncing Harris’ name and calling her things like “crazy” and “dumb as a rock,” last week Trump questioned her ethnicity and made a truly ridiculous claim that she “happened to turn Black” only a few years ago.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the father of birtherism made the remarks while speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Since then, his colleagues have been urging him to stop with the attacks on his Harris’ identity. Unfortunately, he doesn’t seem capable. Just yesterday, he went on Truth Social to call her “Kamabla” and describe her as “incompetent” and “so terrible.”

The latest person to tell Trump to tone it done was none other than sycophant Lindsey Graham, who went on Fox News the other day to implore he find a new line of attack that isn’t centered around the color of Harris’ skin.

“Here’s what I would say to President Trump,” the gay-hating senator from South Carolina said. “The problem I have with Kamala Harris is not her heritage, it’s her judgment.”

(ICYDK: Harris is biracial. Her father is Jamaican and her mother was Indian. She is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected as Vice President of the United States of America.)

“Every day, we’re talking about her heritage and not her terrible, dangerous liberal record throughout her entire political life,” Graham continued, without actually specifying what parts of her record he finds so very dangerous.

“So, I would encourage President Trump to prosecute the case against Kamala Harris’ bad judgment. This is your election to lose. It’s important to win.”

In other words: Be less racist. Focus on substance.

Lindsey Graham Begs Trump To Stop Attacking Kamala Harris On Race — Fox's Jacqui Heinrich Says Trump Not Getting The Message https://t.co/wCpsucrjlY via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/H2hmskImvM — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) August 5, 2024

Unfortunately, substance has never been Trump’s strong suit. He’s has spent the last nine years building his political brand by fanning the flames of hate and bigotry and creating chaos. And, despite losing every election since 2016, he keeps doing it while presumably hoping for a different outcome.

Some Republican insiders have begun to question his mental state and whether he’s actually capable of running against an opponent as formidable as Harris, who is not only almost 20 years younger than him but far more accomplished and a former prosecutor.

Speaking to Politico this week, GOP strategist and former Trump administration appointee Matthew Bartlett went so far as to say the 78-year-old convicted felon is suffering a nervous breakdown.

“This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown,” he said. “This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummeled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race. And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely melt down.”

Another Republican strategist, Barrett Marson, added, “I think we are long past the time where we thought he could maybe rein in his worst angels and he’s going to keep doing this and no amount of polling data or advice from people close to him will change him. He’s a 78-year-old guy stuck in his ways. And this has been his way for decades.”

As Graham said on Fox News the other day, this is Trump’s election to lose.

And he certainly appears to be losing it.