Inspired by Daniel Craig’s ‘Queer’ journey, here are more A-listers who successfully went “gay for pay”

Image Credit: ‘I Love You Phillip Morris,’ Relativity Media

Earlier this week, Luca Guadagnino’s new film, Queer, received an 11-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Many critics singled out its very straight and gorgeous star Daniel Craig—Mr. 007 himself—for praise in his role as Lee, a lonely American in Mexico City, circa the 1940s, who goes on an erotic journey of self-discovery after becoming obsessed with a younger Navy serviceman (Drew Starkey).

Craig’s heralded performance once again stirs up the conversation over who should be allowed to play queer roles in film & television. And while there have been some undoubtedly egregious examples over the years, a few straight stars have managed to prove it can be done thoughtfully and sensitively

Inspired Queer‘s premiere, here are four other films we love that star straight actors who played gay authentically and with humanity.