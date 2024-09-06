Entertainment*
weekend watch

Inspired by Daniel Craig’s ‘Queer’ journey, here are more A-listers who successfully went “gay for pay”

By Lee Meyer September 6, 2024 at 11:00am
Image Credit: ‘I Love You Phillip Morris,’ Relativity Media

Earlier this week, Luca Guadagnino’s new film, Queer, received an 11-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Many critics singled out its very straight and gorgeous star Daniel Craig—Mr. 007 himself—for praise in his role as Lee, a lonely American in Mexico City, circa the 1940s, who goes on an erotic journey of self-discovery after becoming obsessed with a younger Navy serviceman (Drew Starkey).

Craig’s heralded performance once again stirs up the conversation over who should be allowed to play queer roles in film & television. And while there have been some undoubtedly egregious examples over the years, a few straight stars have managed to prove it can be done thoughtfully and sensitively

Inspired Queer‘s premiere, here are four other films we love that star straight actors who played gay authentically and with humanity.

Behind The Candelabra

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, this 2013 portrait of legendary pianist Liberace (Michael Douglas) and his fraught relationship with lover Scott Thorson (Matt Damon) offers a unique look at the musical icon and his unorthodox, closeted lifestyle. Douglas and Damon play Liberace and Thorson with great honesty, their increasingly toxic—but still loving—dynamic proving to be an incredible dual character study. Behind The Candelabra incorporates both slice-of-life drama about the larger-than-life Liberace, as well as some surreal, beautiful moments by Soderbergh.

Now streaming on Max.

The Kids Are All Right

Lisa Cholodenko’s 2010 dramedy stars Julianne Moore and Annette Bening as wives whose two teenagers decide to seek out their sperm donor (Mark Ruffalo).The biological father’s entrance into their lives sends Moore and Bening’s characters spiraling, and an unexpected affair threatens to derail the once-solid family unit they worked so hard to build. The Kids Are All Right also features strong supporting turns from Mia Wasikowska and Josh Hutcherson as Moore and Bening’s kids, who deal with varying levels of dysfunction in their own adolescent lives.

Available to rent digitally on Amazon, Apple TV, and Spectrum.

Mulholland Drive

What secrets are hidden on Mulholland Drive? In David Lynch’s 2001 mystery thriller, which was retooled from a failed ABC pilot, Naomi Watts plays Betty, a young woman from Ontario who wants to make it big in Hollywood. As soon as she arrives in Los Angeles, Betty meets Rita (Laura Elena Harring), an amnesiac woman who only knows she survived a car crash along the eponymous Los Angeles road. But nothing is ever as it seems in a Lynch film; as Betty and Rita set out to discover who Rita really is, Lynch’s signature surreal, nightmarish storytelling envelops the increasingly close Betty and Rita, whose friendship turns to something more… something dangerous.

Available to rent or buy digitally on Apple TV and Microsoft Store.

I Love You Phillip Morris

Based on a true story, this 2009 dark comedy directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra stars Jim Carrey as escaped con man Steven Jay Russell, who falls in love with his inmate, the titular Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor). Once Morris is released from prison, Russell, who has fallen head over heels, escapes prison a whopping four times to be with his guy. This weird, often-bonkers comedy has lovely, grounded performances by Carrey and McGregor to anchor the offbeat (and weirdly true!) story.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Kanopy, and Plex.

The Kicker…

Bowen Yang has broken boundaries and made us laugh out loud during his time on Saturday Night Live, with the openly gay comedian and writer “queering the space” of the variety show for years. But in this hilarious sketch, guest host Sydney Sweeney learns a shocking truth: Yang is straight!

By the way, what makes for a solid & worthwhile gay-for-pay performance is certainly up for debate. For a dissenting opinion on a few of the above choices, check out the following:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Entertainment*

Latest*