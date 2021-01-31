TIKTALK

An Insta-couple’s guide to great angles & the gayest American president in history

By

Kellyanne Conway‘s daughter may have found one way to use TikTok, but we’ve found others! Here’s the best of what came our way this week:

Boyfriends Tom & James revealed why Instagay couples have the best angles.

@bfcuties##gayfun ##gaygoals ##gayhusbandlife ##gaycouple ##husbandcheck ##beartiktok

♬ original sound – Tom & James

Lesley Stahl honed her gaydar.

@mymarmeladewtf is this class making me watch

♬ original sound –

Utica wouldn’t say.

@rupaulsdragraceTry not to laugh: @uticaqueen edition ##dragrace ##trynottolaugh ##rupaul

♬ original sound – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Lil Nas X flashed his diamond vampire grillz.

@lilnasxu ever seen diamond vampire grillz ‍

♬ HOLIDAY – Lil Nas X

Michael McBride covered America’s past gay presidents.

@idea.soup“to save space on the frontier” ##history ##lgbthistory ##historylesson ##historytime ##gayhistory ##lgbt ##fyp ##interestingfacts

♬ original sound – Michael McBride

These beautiful first responders celebrated their five year anniversary.

@jacobjosephofficialHappy Anniversary babe #5yearanniversary #gaytiktok #black #desi #police #nurse

♬ original sound – what it do jadaboo

Andre Armenante told us he’s gay without actually telling us he’s gay.

@outofthehatWhat’s your subtle technique? ##gay ##gayhumor ##lgbt ##tellmeyourequeer

♬ original sound – Outofthehat

Ehi Omigie paid an extra gay compliment.

@e_hemanClose one. #codeswitching #closecall #gay #gaytiktok #blacktiktok #fy #fyp #viral #twitter #foryou #opulence #work #StreetFashion #Entrepreneur

♬ original sound – Ehi Omigie

Dr. Joe Kart gave reasons why straight men have sex with men.

@drjoekortThe real reason straight men have sex with men. ##straightmen ##bisexualmen ##sexualfluidity ##gaymen

♬ original sound – Joe Kort, PhD

And This Sean Cody model read his Grindr messages from last night.

@gtfo_sammyWho is she? Not the same person I was last night ##grindr ##gay ##lgbt ##bi ##queer ##gaytiktok ##fy ##fyp ##foryou ##iykyk ##funny ##comedy

♬ Somebody to love Basstrologe Bootleg – mthekyng