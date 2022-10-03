Internet loses it over this oh-so-adorable clip of a gay albatross ‘meet cute’

Judging by the steady stream of tweets, nature lovers never knew they needed gay albatross content so badly.

But gay albatross content is what they received after the BBC nature program Frozen Planet II aired its latest episode on Sunday.

With pitch-perfect narration from the incomparable David Attenborough, the show profiled the mating habits of the Antipodean wandering albatross.

Related: WATCH: Gay nature lover has hilariously close call with Buffalo

The species mates for life, and the process of finding a partner can take years. Frozen Planet II honed in one one mature male’s search for love on a small island.

While attempting to win a female’s favor, the albatross was challenged by another male. The female was not about it, and flew off.

“It seems that this is not going to be his year after all,” Attenborough said.

But then the cameras captured a plot twist: the male found a second potential partner — another male this time — and started the complex mating ritual over again.

It got pretty cute:

Unfortunately, there’s a dark side to this love story. Attenborough explains that the females feed on the north end of the island, where industrial fishing fleets are rapidly killing them off.

That results in many more males than females, and explains why same-sex partnerships are becoming increasingly common.

Related: Growers feel their oats in new Irish farmer calendar and they brought all the livestock

“A same-sex partnership like this may bring no survival advantage, but is apparently preferable to a life alone,” Attenborough remarked.

That being said, viewers were instantly charmed by the sweet display of same-sex affection:

the gay albatross completely broke me on frozen planet 2!!! — h (@h__aych) October 3, 2022

I’m watching frozen planet 2 and there are GAY albatrosses omg — liv (@catboycatilina) October 2, 2022

david attenborough says gay rights for albatrosses #FrozenPlanet — Olivia (@oIivianumbers) October 2, 2022

Not me bursting into tears at the gay albatrosses, so precious ??? #FrozenPlanet — Tom B. Rees (@TomBenjaminRees) October 2, 2022

Pretty pissed off that even gay albatrosses can find a partner for life, and here’s me – 38 and single! ???? #FrozenPlanet2 #FrozenPlanet #gay #gayuk #ukgay — Tom ?? (@thomasoxley) October 2, 2022

The gay albatrosses with their little pudding bowl haircuts have made my Sunday night complete

#FrozenPlanet — Michelle (@shells_twits) October 2, 2022

Cannot cope with the adorable gay birds on frozen planet, choosing a life together than a life alone?? #FrozenPlanet — c l a i r e ? (@thatsmypeachx) October 2, 2022