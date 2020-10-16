if the shoe fits...

The internet is stanning Savannah Guthrie for calling Trump a “crazy uncle” to his face

By

Last night, Donald Trump sat down for an NBC town hall event moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

In case you missed it, and we certainly don’t blame you if you did, most of the evening was just Trump shouting over Guthrie with more of his usual nonsense and lies.

The highlight of the event, however, came when Guthrie challenged him for retweeting a conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama ordered the murder of SEAL Team 6.

When Trump claimed that all he did was “retweet” the conspiracy theory, Guthrie replied, “I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not, like, someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.”

To which Trump answered, “Frankly, because the media is so fake and so corrupt, if I didn’t have social media–I don’t call it Twitter; I call it social media–I wouldn’t be able to get the word out. And the word is–”

“Well, the word is false,” Guthrie interjected.

Watch.

Shortly after Guthrie’s “you’re not someone’s crazy uncle” remark, Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, weighed in on the matter:

And not long after that, #crazyuncle was trending on Twitter. Here’s what people have been saying…

