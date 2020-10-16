The internet is stanning Savannah Guthrie for calling Trump a “crazy uncle” to his face

Last night, Donald Trump sat down for an NBC town hall event moderated by Savannah Guthrie.

In case you missed it, and we certainly don’t blame you if you did, most of the evening was just Trump shouting over Guthrie with more of his usual nonsense and lies.

The highlight of the event, however, came when Guthrie challenged him for retweeting a conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama ordered the murder of SEAL Team 6.

When Trump claimed that all he did was “retweet” the conspiracy theory, Guthrie replied, “I don’t get that. You’re the president. You’re not, like, someone’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever.”

To which Trump answered, “Frankly, because the media is so fake and so corrupt, if I didn’t have social media–I don’t call it Twitter; I call it social media–I wouldn’t be able to get the word out. And the word is–”

“Well, the word is false,” Guthrie interjected.

Watch.

Savannah Guthrie for the win. Trump talking about retweeting conspiracy theories and Savannah nails him with a “You're not like someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever”… pic.twitter.com/P5kiywvTHR — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) October 16, 2020

Shortly after Guthrie’s “you’re not someone’s crazy uncle” remark, Donald Trump’s niece, Mary, weighed in on the matter:

And not long after that, #crazyuncle was trending on Twitter. Here’s what people have been saying…

NARRATOR: He is someone’s crazy uncle. cc: @MaryLTrump — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie just compared Trump to someone’s crazy uncle to his face. She is destroying him. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie: “You’re not like someone’s crazy uncle…”, fact check? #CrazyUncleTrump — Anti-TrumpVirus Agent (@ColoradoDavidSu) October 16, 2020

one small fact check for @SavannahGuthrie — he is, literally, someone’s crazy uncle — Mask wearing and still pretty distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) October 16, 2020

“After Savannah Guthrie compared him to a ‘crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever’ last night, Pres. Trump started his day by tweeting & retweeting more than 40 times before 8am, including an Onion-style comedy satire article that he appeared to think was true.” – @apiper13 — Versha Sharma (@versharma) October 16, 2020

Crazy uncle omg. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 16, 2020

“You’re not somebody’s crazy uncle.”

Mary Trump literally wrote a book about how he is her crazy uncle. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie last night: “You’re not like someone’s crazy uncle who can retweet whatever.” Trump today: [Tweets parody article about Twitter shutting the site down to help Biden as if it’s real.] #CrazyUncleTrump pic.twitter.com/q5XqNxqdlO — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 16, 2020

“Savannah Guthrie” to Trump: You’re the President, you’re not some crazy uncle! “Mary Trump” to Donald Trump: You’re not a good president, you’re a crazy uncle.#SavannahGuthrie — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) October 16, 2020

Bet your Crazy Uncle never suggested nuking a hurricane off the coast of the United States.#CrazyUncle #CrazyUncleTrump #SavannahGuthrie — W Smith Ω 🧢 DJT— America’s #1 Domestic Terrorist (@WesSmith123) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie: “You’re not like someone’s crazy uncle…” Mary Trump: “I beg to differ.” — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2020

The election is now officially Mr Rogers v. Your Crazy Uncle. — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 16, 2020

Related: Don Lemon absolutely loses it when Mary Trump talks about her uncle dancing to “Macho Man”