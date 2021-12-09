hbo maxed out

The internet has THOUGHTS about that ‘And Just Like That…’ plot twist

Spoilers below for the first episode of ‘And Just Like That…’

It’s a post-pandemic, mostly post-Samantha world for the characters of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City spinoff that premiered Thursday on HBO Max.

Within the first 10 minutes of the show, Kim Cattrall’s absence is explained, complete with a joke about Samantha being dead. She’s not, she just lives in London now and refuses to talk to any of her former friends.

And now that that’s out of the way, the series moves on to another Big absence.

The plot twist left many viewers reeling:

Other fans were heartbroken over the premiere watching Willie Garson appear as Stanford, Carrie’s GBF.

Garson died of cancer in September but appears in the first three episodes of the new series. His costars were largely unaware of his diagnosis during filming.

New episodes of And Just Like That arrive Thursdays on HBO Max.