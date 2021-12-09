The internet has THOUGHTS about that ‘And Just Like That…’ plot twist

Spoilers below for the first episode of ‘And Just Like That…’
It’s a post-pandemic, mostly post-Samantha world for the characters of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City spinoff that premiered Thursday on HBO Max.
Within the first 10 minutes of the show, Kim Cattrall’s absence is explained, complete with a joke about Samantha being dead. She’s not, she just lives in London now and refuses to talk to any of her former friends.
And now that that’s out of the way, the series moves on to another Big absence.
The plot twist left many viewers reeling:
I’m just gonna act like #JustLikeThat and #SATC aren’t the same show.
Y’all really played with that first episode! pic.twitter.com/EXDn1A1CoD
Was anyone else yelling at the TV "CALL THE FUCKING AMBULANCE WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR. OMG!" I'M SO ANGRY #SATC
Lots of people glaring angrily at their Pelotons today #AndJustLikeThat #SATC
Good morning to everyone except the episode 1 writers. #SATC #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/u2MALwQ3d7
Idk what possessed me to watch #AndJustLikeThat first thing this morning. I. Cannot. Go. On. #SATC
Well..that was not what I was expecting from the season premier and to be honest I wish I had lived in ignorant bliss. I need Miranda to rub my back while I cry myself to sleep. Forever. #SATC pic.twitter.com/kd4xfVIZH5
I'm sorry but I didn't expect to get my heart destroyed in the first ep of #SATC ! ?? Come on people. ?#sexandthecity @hbomax pic.twitter.com/6GTF50rF51
Really wow I’m just crying #SATC pic.twitter.com/XxKmj3y6sA
i just watched episode 1 and i literally can’t do anymore. day ruined, goodbye. @AndJustLikeThat #SATC #sexandthecity @hbomax @SJP
Other fans were heartbroken over the premiere watching Willie Garson appear as Stanford, Carrie’s GBF.
Garson died of cancer in September but appears in the first three episodes of the new series. His costars were largely unaware of his diagnosis during filming.
There will never be another Willie Garson. We loved Stanny not only for his iconic one liners, but because he brought an earthiness & charisma to the screen. Beloved & missed. I’m so glad we get to see him on #AndJustLikeThat one last time.
#AndJustLikeThat my heart my heart my heart #williegarson @SJP pic.twitter.com/7QWqthizTQ
The loss of Willie Garson is devastating, and I'm sobbing at being reminded that he's gone.
Also, periwinkle is the color of 2022, so Stannie made the right decision. #AndJustLikeThat
God bless Willie Garson #AndJustLikeThat
New episodes of And Just Like That… arrive Thursdays on HBO Max.