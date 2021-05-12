Introducing the 2021 Queerty Pride50

The 2021 Pride season is upon us. The past year has been challenging, to say the least, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom. And with life inching back to something resembling normal, we may even get a chance to celebrate with one another in person come late June. And starting today with the launch of the Queerty Pride50, we’ll be celebrating with you all here as well.

Despite some…yes…unprecedented darkness, there were a number of bright spots and inspiring moments for LGBTQ people.

Queerty is honoring 50 individuals who made a positive impact in the last year and who are helping to lead the nation toward equality, acceptance, and dignity for all queer people.

Starting today and running through Pride season, we’ll be highlighting one moment that gave us joy and the person responsible for it, from performers who brought the nation to a standstill, to activists who commanded our attention, to queer medical professionals who were on the frontlines in the fight against Covid-19.

Pride50 is composed of people who not only affect real change outside of our community, but also challenge it from within to inspire growth and evolution from all angles.

And that is something to truly be proud of.

Starting today and running through June 30, Queerty will release 50 profiles celebrating these remarkable individuals.