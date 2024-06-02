Canadian rapper Drake has been a dominant force in the music industry for over a decade. In recent months, a lyric from Drake’s latest album has sparked speculation about his orientation, igniting conversations within the LGBTQ+ community and the music industry at large. The ongoing dialogue surrounding Drake’s potential bisexuality highlights the complex interplay between celebrity, personal identity, and public perception.

As an influential figure in contemporary music, Drake’s image and public statements have always been subject to intense scrutiny. While he has been open about many aspects of his personal life, the topic of his sexual orientation has remained largely unexplored.

It is crucial to recognize that coming out is a deeply personal process, and the decision to do so publicly is one that should be made solely by the individual.

What are his lyrics?

Recently, Drake’s lyrics have ignited speculation about his sexual orientation. In his song “Members Only” from the album For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake sings, “Feel like I’m bi ’cause you’re one of the guys, girl.” While he follows up with “all jokes aside,” the line has sparked discussions about Drake’s identity and his understanding of bisexuality.

This is not the first time Drake has faced scrutiny for his lyrics related to the LGBTQ+ community.

In his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, he claimed to be a “certified lesbian,” which drew criticism from some listeners who felt he was misrepresenting and trivializing LGBTQ+ identities.

Understanding bisexuality

Bisexuality is when someone finds more than one gender attractive. Even though it’s getting more recognized and accepted, a lot of folks still get it wrong. Some common myths are thinking bisexuality is just a phase, that bisexual people can’t make up their minds, or that they’re into everyone equally.

When it comes to bisexuality in the media, there’s not a lot of it. When there is, it often sticks to clichés. Accurate and nuanced portrayals of bisexual characters are crucial in promoting understanding and acceptance within society.

Community response to Drake

Public figures openly discussing their sexual orientation can have a significant impact on the LGBTQ+ community. When celebrities come out or express their identity, it can help to normalize and destigmatize diverse orientations. Visibility matters because it provides representation for those who may be struggling with their own identity and shows that they are not alone.

Because of this, Drake’s lyrics generated backlash from fans and the LGBTQ+ community. A lot of people have criticized him for his problematic portrayal of bisexuality and for seemingly using LGBTQ+ themes as a punchline or for shock value. Others enjoy it for promoting the LGBTQ+ community and it being a great lyric.

I had to look up the lyrics cause I thought I was tripping but this dude Drake really said “feel like I’m bi cause you’re one of the guys, girl” bro enough. pic.twitter.com/XATjeO8Ud1 — Mavs Fan ??? (@NahImNotDecent) October 6, 2023

Drake: I feel like I’m bi, cause you’re one of the guys, girl



Me: pic.twitter.com/lKhcmTkFMg — Met*lcore Cl*wnboy (@MetalBlakedowns) October 9, 2023

“Feel like I’m bi cause you’re one of the guys, girl” is a little pause but I’m gunna ride wit my Champagne Papi regardless his orientation ?? — Doja Cunt ?? (@lattedottie) October 7, 2023

everyone needs a “feel like i’m bi ‘cause you’re one of the guys, girl” to their “i’ll be like one of your girls or your homies” pic.twitter.com/yGvByHtlVI — b!essie ? (@bleghc) January 17, 2024

This man Drake said “feel like I’m bi, cause you’re one of the guys, girl” please it’s right there pic.twitter.com/OOiV4iM7Kr — Fire Lord Azula ??? (@BigBettyDidi1) October 7, 2023

“i feel like i’m bi cause you’re one of the guys girl” like this shit is so funny cause same dawg — Malt? (@syntheticbeard) October 6, 2023

The conversation surrounding Drake’s lyrics highlights the need for more accurate and respectful representation of LGBTQ+ identities in music and media. It also emphasizes the importance of education and understanding when it comes to diverse sexual orientations.

So is Drake bisexual (or lesbian)?

Drake hasn’t actually confirmed his sexuality. The buzz about him being bisexual stems from lyrics in his songs that he mentioned were made in jest. While the debate surrounding his intentions and understanding of the topic continues, it is crucial to prioritize respect, inclusion, and accurate representation.

Whether Drake identifies as bisexual or not, his lyrics have opened up a dialogue that can lead to greater understanding and acceptance. Let us use this opportunity to listen, learn, and work towards a more inclusive world for all.

