Is Madonna risking arrest over Tennessee’s “pathetic” drag ban?

Madonna has made it clear what she thinks about Tennessee’s anti-LGBTQ+ legislative moves, blasting them as “pathetic”.

In an Instagram posting, Madonna said she was adding more dates to her upcoming greatest hits tour, including a date at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

She said she was “Especially Happy to come to Nashville to celebrate Drag and the Trans community!!”

She continued, “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.

“Also, these so-called laws to protect. our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*ck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the Queer community!”

Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen was previously announced as the opening act for Madonna’s Celebration tour.

Tennessee’s war on drag and LGBTQ+ rights

Legislation (SB 3) signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee defines drag as an “adult cabaret performance”. It prohibits “performance in a location other than an adult cabaret that features topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

Governor Lee said he was happy to sign the bill as it protects minors from “potentially [being] exposed to sexualized entertainment, to obscenity.”

Does having Bob the Drag Queen as Madonna’s support act now break the law in the state? We guess we will find out in December.

It should be noted that several acts, including Sheryl Crow, Hozier, and several drag queens, took part in the recent Love Rising benefit at the Bridgestone Arena. Playing the same Nashville venue where Madonna will appear, the event was to protest the recent anti-drag legislation. The show went on without incident, despite Maren Morris daring authorities to arrest her for introducing her child to drag queens backstage.

Then again, the anti-drag law doesn’t officially take effect until April 1.

Earlier this month, Tennessee also passed a law preventing transgender youth from accessing age-appropriate, best-practice medical care. It also bars trans youth from participating in sports if they don’t match their gender assigned at birth.

Two weeks ago, the Tennessee senate passed SB 1440. The legislation codifies sex as “a person’s immutable biological sex as determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth and evidence of a person’s biological sex”. In short, it legally erases trans identities.

According to a press release from Madonna’s people, a portion of proceeds from her Nashville show will go to unnamed trans rights organizations. Tickets for the concert go on sale today.

This is only the second time Madonna has played Nashville as part of a major tour. She included the city in her 2016 Rebel Heart extravaganza.

Madonna’s new dates

Below are the latest additions to the Celebration tour.

Dec. 18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Dec. 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 7 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Jan. 8 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Jan. 11 2024 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Jan. 13 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Jan. 15 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Jan. 18, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jan. 20, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center