Is that a wedding ring on Cooper Koch’s finger? The ‘Monsters’ star opens up about his love life

The Cooper Koch charm offensive continues—and we love having front-row seats!

Earlier this week, the breakout star of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story popped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, where host Andy Cohen rattled off a ranking of the most iconic full-frontal scenes ever.

During the segment, Koch—who has his fair share of them throughout Monsters—was eager to point out that he wasn’t using a prosthetic, answering the question we all had after bingeing the series. All natural, baby!

“Congratulations to you, Cooper,” an excitable Cohen responded. “You’re very blessed, aren’t you?”

Now, look, we’ve been watching Cohen and WWHL for years at this point—enough to know that the host certainly tightened perked up at this reveal. He was smitten, and who wouldn’t be?

But later that same episode, a fan called in to ask Koch if he had a boyfriend (which Cohen admitted was “a good question”), at which point the actor confirmed he was, indeed, taken. “Sorry,” he said to camera, realizing he’s probably breaking quite a few hearts with that reveal.

Despite his big moment in the spotlight, the social media-averse star has kept his private life private, so there’s very little out there about who the special man might be.