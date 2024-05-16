As far as titles go, Netflix‘s new miniseries A Man in Full lives up to its name.

The six-part drama –– based on the book by Tom Wolfe and directed by Regina King –– stars Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker, a real estate titan who must claw his way back to the top amidst sudden bankruptcy and countless enemies threatening his empire.

According to Variety, the series was the most-watched original streaming show last week. But the conversation has been less about Daniels and more about another Man in Full.

Full frontal, that is.

*Fair warning that some spoilers for the finale of A Man in Full are discussed below*

In an intense standoff during the series finale, Croker catches banking exec Raymond Peepgrass (portrayed by Ozark actor and Kaley Cuoco’s hubby Tom Pelphrey) having sex with his wife. “Big red dog indeed,” Daniels’ character remarks upon seeing, well, you get it.

Since he just popped some Viagra, Raymond remains at full mast for the duration of an ensuing physical altercation with Croker. That is until he gets choked to death, Croker has a heart attack, and they both end up dead on the floor.

So, yeah. Obviously, there’s a lot to process here.

Nevertheless, the only thing that conservatives (and thirsty viewers) can focus on is the peen.

In fact, politicians and reporters in the UK are having a full-on meltdown over the onscreen stiff appendage, which, we regret to inform you, is actually a prosthetic.

Conservative members of Parliament, like Tory Alexander Stafford, are frantically calling for government oversight over the “low-grade, pornographic rubbish.”

Radio 4 writer Anne Atkins went as far as calling the “visibly erect” package “not only revolting to many normal viewers but artistically completely unnecessary.”

As a frisky gay outlet, we agree to disagree. But the scene is even receiving critiques stateside.

Jen Chaney, a TV critic at Vulture, called the sequence “a misguided and bizarre way to end a limited series that wouldn’t recognize subtlety if it walked up and waved its penis in its face.” (She even dubbed it “the weirdest instance of full frontal male nudity in the history of the medium.”)

Still, the prosthetic-bearer himself is defending the moment as a fitting ending, “given the weirdness … and very particular sense of humor of the world.”

As Pelphrey told Variety, “Having one guy get choked to death with a full erection while the guy doing the choking is having a spasmatic leg attack and a heart attack simultaneously” tied a bow on the type of “toxic male energy” highlighted by the show.

That being said, the new father was nervous to strip down. Even with a “f*cking big” prosthetic.

“All my wheels were turning because at [the time of filming], Kaley was pregnant,” he told Variety. “All of a sudden, I’m like, ‘I’m gonna have a kid, I don’t know if I want her to see this!’ In the end, it made a lot of sense.”

However, filming full-frontal nudity isn’t all sausages and roses.

“There was a terrifying moment where part of the fitting process, as described to me, involved a lot of hot wax, which scared the hell out of me – and we were luckily able to avoid it,” Pelphrey recalled. Yikes!

At the end of the day, male nudity in media and the necessity of sex scenes will always be a can of worms.

We’ll let you decide for yourself if Pelphrey’s fake peen is worth the fuss. But hats off to Netflix’s talented prosthetics department!

