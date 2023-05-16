Is this Lauren Boebert’s dumbest tweet yet?

Lauren Boebert famously dropped out of high school as a teenager. She later passed her GED shortly before becoming a US Representative for the state of Colorado. A tweet she posted yesterday had some wondering about her grasp of math and data analytics.
Title 42, the Trump-era pandemic public health restrictions used to turn back migrants at the Mexican border, expired on May 11. Some have been warning that the ending of the measure would lead to a big increase in migrants attempting to cross the border into the US.
Boebert has been going on about it for months. Last December she said, “With Title 42 ending, our nation is going to be overrun with illegals worse than at just about any other point in history. Remember, this is intentional and all part of Biden’s systematic destruction of America.”
After Title 42 ended last week, CNN reported on numbers crossing the border in the days immediately before and after. It reported, “a much narrower influx of migrants than expected … US authorities saw a 50% drop in the number of migrant encounters along the border over the previous two days compared to earlier in the week – before the policy, known as Title 42, ended.”
It printed a graphic to illustrate the numbers. Perhaps confusingly, the days ran in reverse order.
Perhaps this muddled Rep. Boebert. She tweeted an image of the numbers with the comment, “‘Still no surge’ says CNN as they show a surge on their graphic. How stupid do they think the American people are?”
Boebert’s “surge” questioned
Boebert’s tweet prompted plenty of head-scratching and eye-rolling.
Are we counting downward surges?— SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) May 15, 2023
I know you only have a GED, but when a number gets less as time goes on, that does not indicate a surge. It's actually the opposite.— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 15, 2023
Omg… this is just embarrassing. boebs, do you know what order the days of the week go in? 🤦🏽♀️— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 15, 2023
The Colorado GED program is not sending us their best…— Just Another Not Crazy Guy 🇺🇲 🇺🇦 (@DonaldCaseAZ) May 15, 2023
Clearly there are quite a few stupid people who cast their vote for you.— Maverick (@Isellmpls) May 15, 2023
They thought people would see that the number of people apprehended got smaller as the week progressed.— Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) May 16, 2023
Same numbers, but the days of the week are in the right order.
When the numbers get smaller, that's the opposite of a surge.
I hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/zfntfirhx7
If Boebert realized her explanation was wrong or, at the very least, unclear, she chose not to delete.
Instead, she doubled down.
She suggested she was simply highlighting the numbers attempting to cross in one week.
Hmmmm. Migrant numbers on the Mexico-US border hit a peak of 206,000 in the month of November 2022. We’re unconvinced 40,000 in one week suggests a surge compared to recent numbers.
You really going to double down on this?— Buckeyedotcom (@buckeyedotcom) May 15, 2023
The end of Title 42
The reasons why numbers may have dropped are complex.
Under the pandemic-era Title 42, introduced in March 2020, many border crossers were expelled to Mexico without a chance to seek asylum, leading to repeat attempts.
However, the ending of Title 42 means tougher consequences for migrants crossing illegally. If caught, they face being deported and barred from the United States for five years if they do not qualify for asylum.
That might explain the numbers increasing in the days leading up to May 11th. Not that that’s clear from Boebert’s tweets, if that’s even what she’s suggesting.
She’s been warning for months that the end of Title 42 would lead to a huge increase in migration. On Sunday she retweeted a photo of a migrant begging for money by the side of a road, warning, “This sight is only going to become more common as time goes on.”
When not mis-representing migrant statistics, Boebert spent the weekend using Mother’s Day to throw out yet more casual transphobia.
8 Comments
abfab
Most, if not all of the GOP are as dumb as this woman. It never ends. NYT headline today.
On the Right, Support and Donations Pour In for Daniel Penny
Mr. Penny, who has been charged with killing Jordan Neely, has been called a “hero” and a good Samaritan by conservative political figures.
jcool
i would like to commend ms. boebert on being a person with a uterus. as to being more than just that…………….
abfab
And a huge collection of gun-toting children who sprung forth from said uterus. She’s also the spokes uterus for the HUGE WHITE FAKE TEETH ASSOCIATION OF THE US OF A!
abfab
And of course, Rhonda chimes in:
”In urging his followers to donate to the fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a likely Republican presidential candidate, compared Mr. Penny to the good Samaritan, a biblical figure who comes to the aid of a man who has been beaten, stripped of his clothes and left on the side of the road.”
…a biblical figure…..oh brother.
Mister P
When they celebrate a person who killed someone as a “good sumaritan,” it proves that all that garbage about being pro life is a bunch of BS. Republicans have no business being in charge of the litter box, let alone a country.
DBMC
There are so many. It’s hard to choose the dumbest. If it’s from LoBobes, it’s stupid.
radiooutmike
Question: Is this Lauren Boebert’s dumbest tweet yet?
Answer: She is still breathing, so there is always potential for exponentially worse tweets to come.
Kangol2
No, she’ll top (or bottom) herself soon enough, because her brain is a black hole of ignorance and idiocy.
Also, note that the hysterically announced (by both right-wing newspapers and the alleged “liberal” media) “surge”/”flood”/”invasion”/”tsunami of migrants DID NOT OCCUR. After whipping people into a froth over this, the idiotic US media–right-wing and “liberal”–have been very muted. One question is why these “liberal” journalists and journalistic organizations KEEP falling for right-wing hysteria? WHY?