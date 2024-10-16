Texas Senator Ted Cruz took part in his only live, televised debate with his Democratic opponent, Colin Allred, last night. Many observers feel Allred wiped the floor with Cruz.

Texas is a red state and Cruz has served as Senator since 2013. However, his popularity has dipped. He’s currently only around three points ahead of Allred in polls. Allred—a three-term congressman and former NFL player—has gained support in recent weeks. Democrats are hopeful he could dethrone Cruz in November. Around ten percent of the electorate remain undecided.

Allred’s performance at last night’s debate impressed many watching. He repeatedly referenced Cruz’s infamous holiday to Cancun—when Texas was hit by winter storms—and the time Cruz spends podcasting. Allred also took Cruz to task on his politics. Most notably, the issue of abortion rights.

Allred accused Cruz of lying about his stance on abortion. At one point, Allred dared him to look into the camera and speak directly to the women who had been impacted by Texas’ near-total abortion ban: Legislation Cruz has described as “perfectly reasonable”.

Allred challenged Cruz to explain to women who have been forced to carry a child conceived through rape or incest why it was “perfectly reasonable” to do so.

Allred: He just looked into a camera and lied to Texans.. you should look into camera and speak to Kate Cox and explain to her why you said it’s perfectly reasonable why she was forced to leave her two children behind and flee our state to receive care pic.twitter.com/yVYKMk61f3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, praised Allred’s performance as a debate “masterclass”.

Colin Allred is putting on a masterclass. https://t.co/gkF068Gluh — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 16, 2024

Q: Why won’t you answer whether you support exceptions for rape and incest?



Ted Cruz: *nervous laughing* Why do you keep asking me that? pic.twitter.com/Ox80eGAtsq — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) October 16, 2024

‘Supply Closet’ Cruz

In another memorable moment, Allred took Cruz to task for the events of January 6. Cruz voted against ratifying the election result in Texas. He has since voiced support for those protesting in the capitol and for the law enforcement officers who had to bring the mob under control.

Allred said Cruz could not be on both sides of those enforcing the law and those breaking it, prompting Cruz to chuckle. The Democrat fired back, “It’s not funny”.

Allred went on to recall how he’d texted his wife, from the capitol, to say he loved her, as he didn’t know what was going to happen. He said Cruz hid in a supply closet.

Hello 911. I'd like to report a murder.



Colin Allred just slayed Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate debate when asked about J6.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/D6WxmOeiBR — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 16, 2024

Cruz starts laughing about January 6.



Allred hits back: It's not funny. https://t.co/BPh90hiMns — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 16, 2024

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who sat on the January 6 committee, called Cruz a “laughing stupid slob” for his reaction.

Wow @tedcruz is a laughing stupid slob here. Such a serious time. Texas deserves better https://t.co/djgFuCPKLr — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) October 16, 2024

Allred went on to blast Cruz using a Texas term: “All hat, no cattle”. In other words, someone who talks tough but doesn’t have anything to back it up with.

Ted Cruz is all hat, no cattle. pic.twitter.com/f2UOnpw4SC — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) October 16, 2024

Trans rights

At one point, Cruz tried to hit back at Allred by saying he’d “memorized his lines well.” The Senator attempted to depict Allred as a far-left “radical”. However, Allred pushed back by saying he’s one of the most bipartisan lawmakers in Congress. Allred also positioned himself as more conservative than many of his Democratic colleagues on the issue of trans rights.

“Congressman Allred was an NFL linebacker. It is not fair for a man to compete against women,” Cruz said.

Allred responded with a campaign line that has already dismayed many LGBTQ+ advocates. He said, “I don’t support boys playing girls’ sports … [but] what I think is that folks should not be discriminated against.”

Allred then pivoted to talk about abortion rights, suggesting Cruz’s arguments about trans rights are a distraction: “What he wants you thinking about is kids in bathrooms, so you’re not thinking about women in hospitals.”

Online, many felt Allred succeeded in making Cruz look self-serving, inefficient and weak.

Let’s get 500 retweets as soon as possible on Colin Allred absolutely humiliating Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/Jp5NbYIJRR — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 16, 2024

Allred is currently demolishing Ted Cruz for voting against capping the cost of insulin and more. Watch Ted uncomfortably chuckle here. pic.twitter.com/ibH2OInBt9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2024

Allred: When Cruz starts talking about teen sports, you gotta watch out because the only position he ever played was left out. I’m not trying to be mean but sit this one out pic.twitter.com/EGVQ6ZTlrm — Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2024

Allred’s path to victory in Texas remains narrow. However, it will be interesting to see the first polls to emerge after his performance against Cruz last night.

