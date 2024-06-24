A reporter who previously worked for channels such as Newsmax has become engaged.
Addison Smith, 24, also hosted his own ‘In Focus With Addison Smith’ on One America News Network. He now seems to spend most of his time trolling “the libs” on X.
He recently got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Charis Edwards, 22. She’s a senior booking producer for political talk show Lou Dobbs Tonight. She also used to work for One America News Network.
Edwards posted photos of the proposal to her social media. Smith did the same. However, he couldn’t resist highlighting the fact their engagement took place in Pride Month. He suggested that an opposite-sex couple getting engaged in June was some sort of flex against LGBTQ+ pride.
“Pride month is so defeated,” he crowed. “I love you @charisedwardss.”
Pride month is so defeated.— Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) June 23, 2024
I love you @charisedwardss pic.twitter.com/zAmr5hSY4O
Most people would normally be happy for any couple getting engaged. However, Smith’s attempt to turn his proposal into an anti-woke statement meant congratulations were in short supply.
In fact, some offered condolences to Edwards.
Your first thought when proposing to your wife is gay men?— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 24, 2024
I predict this will be a pattern. Condolences to your wife.
Others wondered why Smith would be so preoccupied with gay people on his engagement day.
🤣🤣🤣 proposes to a woman while simultaneously thinking about gay people 💀🌈🌈🌈🌈— ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) June 24, 2024
Congrats to you both! I wish y'all a lifetime of happiness. It's not really clear to me you needed to make such a beautiful moment about LGBTQ people, especially when we want y'all to find your happiness in family as much as we do. Hoping you find peace in this next chapter.— Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) June 24, 2024
Son, straight married man here.— Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) June 24, 2024
Pride is not about keeping people like us from getting married. It's about letting everyone who wants to get married do so.
You didn't "defeat" anything. You just made the day you proposed to a woman about gay sex, somehow.
The comments appeared to irk Smith. He began to respond, saying speculation about his sexuality was unoriginal.
You’re like the 2,000th person to say that do you have anything original to say or just joining the army of robots beep-booping the same “dunk”?— Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) June 24, 2024
Yawn come up with something original— Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) June 24, 2024
Doubling down
Smith later appeared unrepentant. He told the Daily Mail, “Just when we thought our engagement weekend couldn’t get any better, we triggered an entire army of libs in the process. We can’t think of a better way to cap off pride month.”
He also posted a clip of Conor McGregor saying he’d like “to apologize… to absolutely nobody!”
To the gay libs that are mad because I got engaged to my beautiful wife-to-be during pride month: pic.twitter.com/lLdQpfmMYN— Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) June 24, 2024
In a follow-up tweet, Smith said, “The libs have an entire month dedicated to boasting about creepy sex stuff but God forbid I make a joke about crashing their degeneracy parade.”
Suggesting she shares her fiancé’s views, Edwards reshared Smith’s proposal photos tweet with her own message, saying, “Make June Great Again.”
Make June Great Again https://t.co/DgJVly0NT1— Charis Edwards (@charisedwardss) June 24, 2024
It sounds like they deserve each other.
