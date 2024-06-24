Two people hold hands and show off an engagement ring
A reporter who previously worked for channels such as Newsmax has become engaged.

Addison Smith, 24, also hosted his own ‘In Focus With Addison Smith’ on One America News Network. He now seems to spend most of his time trolling “the libs” on X.

He recently got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Charis Edwards, 22. She’s a senior booking producer for political talk show Lou Dobbs Tonight. She also used to work for One America News Network.

Edwards posted photos of the proposal to her social media. Smith did the same. However, he couldn’t resist highlighting the fact their engagement took place in Pride Month. He suggested that an opposite-sex couple getting engaged in June was some sort of flex against LGBTQ+ pride.

“Pride month is so defeated,” he crowed. “I love you @charisedwardss.”

Most people would normally be happy for any couple getting engaged. However, Smith’s attempt to turn his proposal into an anti-woke statement meant congratulations were in short supply.

In fact, some offered condolences to Edwards.

Others wondered why Smith would be so preoccupied with gay people on his engagement day.

The comments appeared to irk Smith. He began to respond, saying speculation about his sexuality was unoriginal.

Doubling down

Smith later appeared unrepentant. He told the Daily Mail, “Just when we thought our engagement weekend couldn’t get any better, we triggered an entire army of libs in the process. We can’t think of a better way to cap off pride month.”

He also posted a clip of Conor McGregor saying he’d like “to apologize… to absolutely nobody!”

In a follow-up tweet, Smith said, “The libs have an entire month dedicated to boasting about creepy sex stuff but God forbid I make a joke about crashing their degeneracy parade.”

(Screenshot)

Suggesting she shares her fiancé’s views, Edwards reshared Smith’s proposal photos tweet with her own message, saying, “Make June Great Again.”

It sounds like they deserve each other.

