Is this video about gay diversity hires funny, passé, or offensive?

A comedy group called Content Machine recently uploaded a video to Facebook about diversity hires that is filled with gay jokes with a few vague homophobic microaggressions thrown in for good measure.

The minute-and-a-half long bit kicks off with what appears to be a cis white straight male sticking his butt out toward the camera, peering over his shoulder, and declaring, “I’m Tyler and I’m gay for pay.”

“I said I’m gay on my cover letter to become a diversity hire,” he explains. “You know, with the current job market, and with companies asking applicants to self-identify who they prefer to have sex with in their cover letters, I figured I had to do what it takes to set myself apart and provide for my life.”

The next minute of the video is chock full of gay stereotypes about sporting cashmere sweaters, wearing briefs instead of boxers, and loving wine and charcuterie.

“40% of people lie on the resumes already,” Tyler says at one point. “Job skills, past performance. What’s wrong with saying I’m a sloppy power bottom?”

We could go on, but we think you get the point.

Watch.

The video has received a range of responses. Some people find it hilarious. Others find it upsetting.

“Excellent, you’ve made me laugh out loud,” one person commented.

“This is risk-free comedy aimed at a religious audience,” someone else said. “Even the ‘edgy’ sketches follow the well-trodden path and do not deviate from the safe stereotypes.”

“That ass tho,” a third person wrote.

Personally, we think it’s just another boring example of milk toast hets thinking they’re being edgy. Content Machine’s Facebook page is actually filled with similarly stupid videos featuring the same group of actors.

Like this one about “coming out” to your family about being a realtor.

Or this one about a gay stylist named Maurice…

Now, we admittedly don’t know (or care to know, for that matter) much about the guys behind Content Machine or the actor featured in these videos. Maybe he’s queer. Maybe he’s not. Either way, he probably shouldn’t quit his day job.