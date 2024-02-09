Is TikToker Chris Olsen single again?

It sounds like Chris Olsen might be back on the market.

The social media star –– who’s currently nominated in the TikToker category in this year’s Queerties –– certainly hinted as much during a red carpet interview at last weekend’s Grammy Awards.

When asked by PRIDE‘s Ricky Cornish if he had a boyfriend, the 25-year-old got suddenly shy.

“I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know,” he said, before quickly changing the subject.

👀 👀 👀

Olsen had previously been linked to fellow content creator Patrick Johnson, after “hard-launching” their relationship on social media back in September.

The two dressed up as Mario and Luigi for Halloween –– a gay couple rite of passage –– and also attended Heidi Klum’s annual costume party as Barbie‘s Ken and Allan.

The couple even collaborated for a hilarious spin on a viral TikTok trend with “We’re Gays.” (And yes, we still quote “B*tch is a term of endearment” weekly.)

That being said, some of Olsen’s 12 million TikTok followers have noticed that Johnson hasn’t been seen in any of his videos since October of last year.

It also appears the two didn’t spend New Year’s Eve together, judging by some spon-con Johnson shared from what appears to be a comped stay at New York, New York in Las Vegas. (We’re only a little jealous.)

Considering Olsen’s recent statement at the Grammys, it’s likely that the two called it quits… or are taking some time apart.

Still, both Patrick and Chris are yet to address any comments from followers about a breakup.

Though Olsen seems to be doing alright, judging by this recent thirst-worthy underwear shoot with photographer Bronson Farr.

And on the bright side, he’s got an expansive playlist of Taylor Swift songs to help him through it.

At the Grammys, he told reporters he was there to represent “the Swifties, the gay Swifties, and just the gays in general.”

Plus, he got VIP treatment at Swift’s most recent tour stops in Tokyo, Japan. (Is this man just permanently jet-lagged?!)

But… his hysteric reaction to a clip of Swift embracing boyfriend Travis Kelce at a recent game is a little telling.

(Love is real, Chris! We promise!)

Looking forward, Olsen seems to be focused on creating content and boosting his acting career after an appearance in the new Mean Girls movie musical.

“[The movie] was very fun and so I’m doing a bit more of that coming up,” he told PRIDE. “I’m really excited to get more into my acting era.”

As for his 2024 manifestation? “To find Harry Styles,” he joked. “I want to finally find him.”

We wish him all the luck!