Isaac Hanson says COVID-19 is part of a government plot in the war on Christmas

Isaac Hanson of the band Hanson (remember them?) shared a truly kooky, pro-Christ, typo-laden post on social media yesterday about how he believes COVID-19 is really just a government plot to cancel Christmas.

“At some point very soon Christians and Church’s [sic] (and for that matter anyone of any faith) is going to have to decide, is [sic] your faith is more important than your fear,” Hanson wrote.

The “MMMBop” singer continued, “We are quickly approaching Christmas and it too will be canceled (by our governments), just like Easter was and Thanksgiving is being suggested to be. I for one will not comply.”

Oh, but it gets even kookier. Because then Hanson quoted the bible, writing: “I fear God more that [sic] I fear death and far more than I fear my government!!! (Prob. [sic] 9:10)”

That’s not the actual quote, of course, but it’s sort of in the ballpark.

Our deepest condolences to all you Hanson fans out there.

To date, the U.S. has recorded 9 million coronavirus cases and 231,000 COVID-related deaths. Health experts believe the current increase is being driven largely by people who are asymptomatic and are continuing to urge people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

