Isn’t it bromantic? Photo of two sexy soccer stars hugging it out at the World Cup goes viral

A photo of two leading soccer stars hugging at the World Cup has gone viral.

French player Kylian Mbappe and Morrocan player Achraf Hakimi play alongside each other for top team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Besides being teammates they are close friends.

Both were picked by their countries to play for their respective national sides at the World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco went into the competition as outsiders (France won in 2018). However, despite the odds, Morocco made it through to the semi-final stage. They became the first African nation to ever reach this stage and had the entire continent cheering them on.

As fate would have it, Morocco faced France in the semi-final on Wednesday night, pitching teammates and best buddies Mbappe and Hakimi against one another.

To Morocco’s heartbreak and dismay, France won 2-0.

Hakimi, like most of the other Moroccan players, sunk to the pitch as the final whistle blew, inconsolable at the loss.

Mbappe (in dark blue shirt) went to his friend and gave him a hand to help him back to his feet. He also hugged him and offered words of comfort. He later swapped his shirt with him (a soccer tradition at the end of the match).

Afterward, Mbappe posted a photo of him comforting his friend.

“Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. ❤️

@AchrafHakimi”

Don’t be sad bro, everybody is proud of what you did, you made history. ❤️ @AchrafHakimi pic.twitter.com/hvjQvQ84c6 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 14, 2022

The tweet has had over 1million likes and over 100,000 retweets.

Many said the photo and tweet were typical of the warm friendship between the two great friends. Many replies pointed to their “bromance”.

Bromance ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UjBwo1G0Zp — 🧬 ‏I D R I S እድሪስ 🧬 (@IOMEKO) December 14, 2022

What’s going on here?

However, others wanted to comment on something else that caught their attention.

Why you bricked up 😭 — ‏َ (@BolWrld) December 14, 2022

Poor guy misunderstood the idea of a semi final https://t.co/d9HBGAYZ7E — Stephen Tries (@StephenTries) December 15, 2022

anyone gonna address the boner in the room? — Lev (@leonardo_lev) December 15, 2022

Mbappe is blessed. He’s a complete player😍 https://t.co/WdGkwBMji1 — EFUA 🇬🇭❤ (@Efua_ampofoa) December 15, 2022

why you ARENT looking there ? pic.twitter.com/vUcArqhQMD — a_non (@a_aonoo) December 14, 2022

Man’s having a boner 💀

Bro don’t forget you’re in Qatar — Aditya (@Adityaislit) December 15, 2022

On Instagram, Hakimi was among those to respond to the posting. He replied to Bappe, “Love u bro ❤️”

France will play Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.

