Congratulations look to be in order for Brandon Flynn.

The out 13 Reasons Why actor appears to have tied the knot with Canadian author/playwright Jordan Tannahill.

The 36-year-old writer has received acclaim for his work in the theater and for his two novels Liminal and The Listeners, the latter of which has recently been adapted into a limited TV series.

While the handsome duo have never publicly commented on their relationship, Flynn has appeared on Tannahill’s Instagram on several occasions, going as far back as April 2023.

But one of the most overt acknowledgements of their romance came earlier this month.

On October 11th, Tannahill wished Flynn a happy 31st birthday by sharing a photo of the couple on a terrace overlooking the NYC skyline.

“Happy birthday to my love @brandonflynn,” he captioned the snap. “Want to be by your side always.”

The very next day it seems the pair took the next step into actualizing their happily ever after.

According to photos circulating online, Flynn and Tannahill married on Saturday, October 12th.

One fan account shared photos of the handsome duo wearing matching black leather ensembles featuring a sheer top with two white roses across the front. Flynn opted for a leather kilt that flashed his thicc thighs, while Tannahill went the more traditional route – as far as leather wedding looks go – with a pair of slacks and lace-up boots.

Other images showed the grooms embracing, sharing a kiss, and in the midst of exchanging vows.

Guests, which included Problemista actor/writer/director Julio Torres and The Gilded Age zaddy Morgan Spector, shared mementos from the ceremony that included a matchbook that read: “Brandon + Jordan Oct.12, 2024” and a drawn map indicating the wedding took place at St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery in the East Village section of Manhattan.

At one point, the newlyweds were feted with a toast by performance artist/drag queen Christeene.

Flynn’s good friend, queer filmmaker Kevin Rios, also posted a slideshow from the festivities that ended with the groom shirtless and showing off a chest tattoo of a heart with the couple’s initials (B + J) in the middle.

The Manhunt star shared his approval with his pal’s gallery of photos by commenting “last pic so good,” which was a blurry image of him and Rios.

Other than his reply on Rios’ photos, neither Flynn nor Tannahill have commented or released a statement on the status of their relationship or the wedding images.

Queerty reached out to Flynn for comment but did not hear back in time.

In the meantime, celebrate the union of Mr. & Mr. Flynn-Tannahill with a few more images from their Instagrams:

