It sure looks like Melania just gave a major F.U. to her husband ahead of today’s arraignment

Donald Trump arrived in New York yesterday for his arraignment in the Stormy Daniels case today. Noticeably absent from his side was his wife Melania.

The one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted 76-year-old ex-president flew into La Guardia airport on his private jet yesterday afternoon. According Maggie Haberman at the New York Times, he was accompanied by several aides.

“Trump said to be traveling to NYC with a series of aides, including Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Jason Miller, Steven Cheung and head of operations Justin Caporale,” Haberman tweeted yesterday. “Overhead helicopters watching Trump’s motorcade head to the Palm Beach airport.”

Trump’s adult son Eric was also reportedly with him. But Melania was MIA.

Now, there’s a chance she could be joining him at a later point. But the fact that she didn’t fly in with him yesterday speaks volumes, especially considering the arraignment involves Trump’s alleged affair with Daniels.

Last week, a source told People the ex-FLOTUS is still pretty pissed about the whole thing, which is understandable. If our husband cheated on us with a porn star while we were at home nursing our newborn son and then paid the woman $130,000 not to talk about it, we might be a little upset too.

“She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” the source said, adding that she just “wants to ignore it and hopes it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.”

“She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine.”

The week before that, Melania’s former communications director Stephanie Grisham said she seriously doubted whether the ex-FLOTUS would appear in court alongside her embattled husband.

“I would be very, very surprised,” Grisham revealed to Inside Edition. “Because it has to do with Stormy Daniels. It’s just not in her to stand by her man for something like that.”

She continued, “She’s not lending him a whole lot of moral support and I’m sure she’s still thinking: ‘You got yourself into this mess. I’m certainly not going to walk beside you and support you as you try to get out of it.’”

Grisham went on to say that, when the Stormy Daniels story first broke in January 2018, Melania was absolutely appalled by the whole thing and wanted nothing to do with the scandal.

“She always said to me, ‘this is his problem,’” Grisham recalled.

As for the second most important woman in Trump’s life, former first daughter Ivanka Trump, she also hasn’t offered much support to her father, other than a short statement posted on Instagram last week regarding his indictment.

“I love my father and I love my country,” she wrote in her Instagram Story last week. “Today I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

When The Daily Beast asked for more context on her statement, Ivanka’s rep simply said “That is all”, and left it at that.

Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s arraignment, has said no video cameras will be allowed in court today. However, photographers will be allowed to take photos from inside the courtroom before the proceedings begin.