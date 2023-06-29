It sure sounds like Liz Cheney is plotting to blow things up for Republicans in 2024

Every now and then, Liz Cheney emerges to remind us that even a broken clock is right twice a day.

This week, the ex-congresswoman, who represented Wyoming in Congress for six years before she was blacklisted from the Republican party for turning on messiah Donald Trump, sat down with NBC News’ Lester Holt at the Aspen Ideas Festival to talk about the future of her party, Donald Trump, and her plans for 2024.

Though she wouldn’t say exactly what she has in the works, Cheney made it clear–very clear–that she has absolutely no intention of doing anything that might make it easier for Trump to get re-elected to another term as president.

“I’m not going to do anything that helps Donald Trump,” the political nepo baby said. “I’ll make a decision about sort of what I do and what comes next later on this year.”

When asked by Holt about a potential bid for the presidency, and whether she’d run as a Republican or a third-party candidate, Cheney artfully sidestepped the question.

“The way that I’m thinking about where we are and what has to be done is much less about, you know, what should I do in terms of am I going to be a candidate or not … and much more about stopping Donald Trump, whatever that takes,” she replied.

Third-party candidates generally don’t perform well in presidential elections, but they can sometimes tip the races in battleground states.

After becoming Public Enemy #1 among Republicans following her vote to impeach Trump over the January 6 Capitol insurrection, Cheney has seen her poll numbers unexpectedly rise in recent months.

A series of surveys conducted by the Trafalgar Group in March and April saw her approval ratings tick up from 5.3% to 10.3%. And a poll out of Utah conducted in February found her polling at 16.4% in a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential primary lineup.

Obviously, those numbers aren’t nearly enough to win her the Republican nomination next year, but if Trump were the nominee and Cheney were to run as a spoiler candidate, she might be just popular enough to swing things Joe Biden‘s way.

In another interview with David Rubenstein this week, the ex-congresswoman again sidestepped a question about running as an independent in an effort to chip away at Trump’s voting block.

“What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots,” she said. “And so I don’t look at it through the lens of like, you know, is this what I should do or what I shouldn’t do. I look at it through the lens of how do we elect serious people, and I think electing serious people can’t be partisan.”

In her interview with Holt, Cheney added, “We really we need to make sure that everybody is active and engaged and involved, and I’m certainly going to be doing everything I can to support serious candidates.”

Unfortunately, based on the way things have been going since 2016, Cheney could be waiting a pretty long time for her party to produce any “serious” candidates.