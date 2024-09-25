Meet Klem, the gorgeous Italian pop star who’s ready to be the next queer voice of Gen Z .

The 25-year-old rising star, whose real name is Clemente Mezzacapo, recently won the top prize at the prestigious 2024 Castrocaro Music Festival and has been labeled the “new queer voice of Gen Z” by the Italian media.

The out singer wowed the judges with his song “Tutta la notte” (which means “all night” in English) and charismatic stage presence.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Klem’s handsome looks didn’t hurt either!

On top of his vocal skills, Klem loves putting on a show.

Many of his performances have gone viral as he gives audiences a full experience which entails energetic choreography and head-turning getups.

“I like to experiment, create looks that mix urban and elegant. Each of my looks is created together with my work team to try to attract attention, even before I start singing,” he told the Italian outlet Gay.It.

“I want the audience to appreciate what they see and then stop to listen to me sing.”

The boy can serve!

Klem partly credits his success to being able to live authentically and described the elation he felt upon coming out during his adolescence.

“I felt free. Over the years I had accumulated a lot of tension and thanks to my coming out then, little by little, my life became harmonious again,” he told the outlet. “Not that it wasn’t before, but I still lived a bit halfway. I really resented the fact that I could never be 100% myself.”

Thankfully, he has his family’s support and that has been crucial to his self acceptance.

He added: “So now, when my mom tells me I love you, I feel even happier because I know it’s true, because she knows me 100%.”

Following his success at Castrocaro Music Festival, Klem was labeled “the new queer voice of Gen Z” and its a title he’s more than happy to take on.

“Actually, this is my dream, so I thank them, because my goal is to be able to be the spokesperson for my people,” Klem shared.

“So, I feel super honored by this definition and above all I don’t know if I deserve it yet, but I will make myself worthy.”

While Klem is currently working on new music and plotting next steps, it’s fantastic to have yet another international queer pop star in the family. In the meantime, check out more images from his fantastic Instagram page below:

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.