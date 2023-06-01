It’s 5 years since this man nearly died from a 10-incher — and he has some advice for you

Do you remember Fredy Alanis? The then 19-year-old gay man from Chicago went viral five years ago with a tweet in which he revealed he’d ended up in the emergency room after a sexual encounter went wrong. Alanis had hooked up with a man who had a 10-inch penis.

After enjoying some vigorous, rough oral sex, Alanis realized something was seriously amiss. A trip to ER confirmed he’d torn a hole in his windpipe and required emergency surgery. He ended up staying in the hospital for several days.

A few months later, he posted a photo to Twitter. He said he was just sharing it for those friends who he’d told about the incident. He was not expecting to go super viral.

Excuse the bad angle but remember when I sucked a hulk sized dick and ended up in the ER afterwards LMFAO never forget pic.twitter.com/dvaEITTcVs — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) July 5, 2018

Yesterday, Alanis took to Twitter again to mark the fifth anniversary of his accident.

Happy 5 years and happy pride to the moment I’ll never be able to live down ? pic.twitter.com/Z29imfTS3R — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) June 1, 2023

“Happy 5 years and happy pride to the moment I’ll never be able to live down 🙂” he said.

After his first tweet went viral, he gave an interview to Them to offer more details. He said his parents were unaware of what had happened. However, they duly saw the article and did find out. Alanis says they were “super upset about it.” His sister also received messages from trolls saying her brother should kill himself.

“I think [my mom] will always be upset about the article, but it just kind of something that is out there now and there’s nothing you can really do about it now.”

Advice

Alanis’ latest tweet has gone even more viral than his original tweet five years ago. He took the time to respond to some of the comments. Asked by one person how best to avoid this happening, he replied, “Never suck dick at an angle, and if you must don’t force it cause you’ll almost die :)”

Never suck dick at an angle, and if you must don’t force it cause you’ll almost die 🙂 — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) June 1, 2023

Don’t let my name be forgotten ? — Fredy 🙂 (@Electric_papi) June 1, 2023

Many saluted him for his efforts.

He threw the first brick at Stonewall https://t.co/pGGZxIrwWX — Game of Throats ?????? (@TopherFrance) June 1, 2023