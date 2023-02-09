It’s about to get homoerotic for these two in their new ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’-esque thriller

Barry Keoghan (left), Jacob Elordi (right) | Image Credits: Getty Images

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi are two promising young actors, so their involvement was enough to get us excited about Saltburn, the next film from Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell.

But new details have emerged after early test screenings for Fennell’s sophomore feature, and now we’re starting to think this might just be our next movie obsession!

To back things up a bit, all that was previously known about Saltburn was its description as a “story of obsession,” with Deadline learning that it would center on “a grand, aristocratic English family.”

However, after those aforementioned advanced screenings, it’s been reported that the film will be “similar in tone” to the seminal thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley, following a college student, played by Keoghan, who develops an obsession with his wealthy classmate—played by Elordi, which… relatable!

Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi lead Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn.’



Described as similar in tone to ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ it follows a college student (Keoghan) who develops an obsession with his affluent classmate (Elordi).



Rosamund Pike and Carey Mulligan also star. pic.twitter.com/mbJZFPNkx3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 8, 2023

If you’re familiar with The Talented Mr. Ripley, you’ll know this is very, very good news. That film—about a scheming young man (Matt Damon) who cons his way into the life of a wealthy playboy (Jude Law)—is heavy on homoeroticism, with explosive tension (sexual and otherwise) between its two leads.

It’s also just an excellent movie, so the comparison is a good sign!

These early Saltburn reactions come from World Of Reel, which notes the film has received “wildly positive” feedback thus far. In particular, audiences are raving about Keoghan’s “flat-out great” performance that “will shock you.”

But that’s not all: One chatty film-goer wonders how the film might be received by wider audiences since it (allegedly) features “a lot of nudity and explicit scenes,” which they hope won’t “undermine other aspects of the film.”

Oh, honey, we are not worried about that.

And neither is Gay Twitter™, which has already deemed Saltburn “your next favorite movie,” and would surely be buying tickets now if they could.

Have never been hornier for a Film Update https://t.co/pcVpxPTK1m — Peter Knegt (@peterknegt) February 9, 2023

All other feelings aside, this really is an exceptional cast, so we will be lining up at the theater opening night.

Keoghan has been on a roll of late, delivering distinctive work in blockbusters (Dunkirk, Eternals) and leaving a big impression with supporting turns in films like The Killing Of A Sacred Deer and The Banshees Of Inisherin, the latter of which just earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Elordi, meanwhile, is best known as the heartthrob of Netflix‘s The Kissing Booth trilogy and as the terrifying school jock in HBO’s Euphoria. He feels poised to have a major breakthrough in the film world any day now, and this could be the role.

We can’t wait to see these two bring their Mr. Ripley best to Saltburn!

Gone Girl’s Rosamund Pike will also star, as will Carey Mulligan, reuniting with her Promising Young Woman director for what’s said to be a “limited role” with a “very strong impact.”

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn is still awaiting an official release date, but–given the enthusiastic early reaction—we wouldn’t be surprised if it makes a splashy festival debut this fall, hitting theaters everywhere before the year’s up.