pda on main

It’s National Couple’s Day & these gays are celebrating their queer love with the world

By Dan Clarendon August 18, 2024 at 8:00am
A young gay couple nuzzling one another, with one partner kissing the other's forehead

If Valentine’s Day makes you dry-heave, you may want to stay off social media on Sunday, August 18. Every August 18, it turns out, is National Couples Day, and we forecast a downpour of sappy posts.

Of course, gay couples don’t wait for one day in August to show off their love. As you’ll see in the sweet posts below, they post PDAs all year long.

Related*

And honestly, cheers to them.

Every time a couple promotes queer love with engagement photos, a #gaycouple post, or just snapshots of their everyday joy, an anguished scream catches in the throat of a homophobe.

Whether you are single or booed up, celebrate National Couples Day with shots of these gays in love:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated

Add your Comment

Please log in to add your comment
Need an account? Register *It's free and easy.

More in Life*

Latest*