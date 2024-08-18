It’s National Couple’s Day & these gays are celebrating their queer love with the world

If Valentine’s Day makes you dry-heave, you may want to stay off social media on Sunday, August 18. Every August 18, it turns out, is National Couples Day, and we forecast a downpour of sappy posts.

Of course, gay couples don’t wait for one day in August to show off their love. As you’ll see in the sweet posts below, they post PDAs all year long.

And honestly, cheers to them.

Every time a couple promotes queer love with engagement photos, a #gaycouple post, or just snapshots of their everyday joy, an anguished scream catches in the throat of a homophobe.

Whether you are single or booed up, celebrate National Couples Day with shots of these gays in love: