Being First Lady has been the honor of Jill Biden‘s lifetime, but after supporting her 81-year-old husband’s political career for nearly, checks notes, five decades, Dr. FLOTUS is ready to let down her hair.

In an interview with Good Morning America this week, Dr. Biden said her husband made “the right call” when he decided to call off his re-election effort and pass the torch onto Kamala Harris over the summer.

“I’ve had such a great four years,” she told ABC News’s Deborah Roberts. “I mean, really it has been the honor of our lives. It’ll be tough to maybe step away from it, but we’re starting a new chapter of our lives. A new journey.”

She added: “It’s time for something new. It was the right call.”

In recent months, 73-year-old Biden has shown hints of wanting to step away from the spotlight and enjoy a little me time.

In July, shortly after her husband announced he would not longer seek a second term in the White House, she took a solo trip overseas to cheer on Team USA at the Paris Olympics, where she struck up an unlikely friendship with rap legend Flavor Flav.

The first lady fangirled all over Flav as she seemed genuinely elated to make his acquaintance during a women’s water polo match.

The duo you didn’t know you needed. Love you @FlavorFlav and thank you for all of your support for women’s @USAWP 💕 Let’s go @TeamUSA! https://t.co/dr7sm99MKg — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) July 27, 2024

And who can forget that freakum dress she wore to the the Democratic National Convention? Nothing says “I just wanna have fun” like a fabulous older woman rocking a glittery blue long sleeve Ralph Lauren gown.

Jill Biden stepped out in a blue sequin Ralph Lauren revenge dress at the #DNC2024CHICAGO #dnc pic.twitter.com/gf687ws1EW — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) August 20, 2024

I see Dr. Jill Biden got her freakum dress on tonight



Go head girl #DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/9SbH18Cp7K — 713 📌 5-1 (@713Xjose) August 20, 2024

One thing Dr.Jill Biden gone do is step!! She said keep those pantsuits for the politicians, Bring me my freakum dress! #DemocraticNationalConvention pic.twitter.com/megnLykzN6 — REFORMED LOVERBOY. (@monsieurclasiqu) August 20, 2024

In this week’s interview, Dr. Biden said she’s excited about a potential Kamala Harris presidency and what it would mean for the future.

“There’s a lot of energy out there,” she said. “Kamala Harris is going to win this, and it’s going to be just another chapter for the White House.”

With the election less than two weeks away and early voting underway in several states, polling averages still show Harris deadlocked with Donald Trump, although the 60-year-old VP is far outpacing her 78-year-old opponent when it comes to fundraising.

Her campaign recently announced that it’s raised an eye-popping $1 billion since Harris entered the race just a few months ago. Whether that record-breaking fundraising translates into an election victory remains to be seen.

Watch Dr. Biden’s appearance on GMA this week below.

