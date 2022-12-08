Ivana Trump once again dragged into ex-husband’s mess after more stolen docs found in his storage unit

Poor Ivana Trump is never gonna rest in peace.

After more–yes, more!–stolen top secret documents were discovered in her ex-husband’s storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida this week, the late mother of Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, who is buried on the grounds of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, immediately started trending on Twitter.

The New York Times reports:

Former President Donald J. Trump hired people to search four properties after being directed by a federal judge to look harder for any classified material still in his possession, and they found at least two documents with classified markings inside a sealed box in one of the locations, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. Trump’s search team discovered the documents at a federally run storage site in West Palm Beach, Fla., the person said, prompting his lawyers to notify the Justice Department about them.

The discovery of the documents led to renewed calls for Ivana’s coffin to be exhumed so investigators could check to make sure Trump didn’t hide any additional stolen government property down there.

Who else thinks that there are government docs buried in Ivana trump’s tomb at Bedminster? — ????? ??????????? (@LePapillonBlu2) December 7, 2022

Ivana Trump can never truly rest in peace with the speculation about top secret documents in her grave.

If they loved her, the least the Trump kids could do is have her exhumed to prove she is not part of the grift. #ClearIvanasName — somuchtodo2 (@somuchtodo2) December 8, 2022

Maybe it’s just me, but I’d like to see what’s stored in Ivana’s casket. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) December 7, 2022

IVANA’s REPRISAL: ? “Bedminster, Bedminster, bring me a box… of top secret docs… & then…??MORE BOX!” ? ?? pic.twitter.com/ynmszzBWXi — The Astute Galoot (@TheAstuteGaloot) December 7, 2022

DOJ should include a search of Ivana’s casket buried at TFG’s golf course. It was WAY TOO HEAVY for a cremated body. Those pall bearers were struggling with the weight. What’s in there??? — Marla Sather (@MSSATHER) December 7, 2022

Yes, it is a morbid and dastardly thought, but authorities MUST exhume Ivana’s casket. There’s quite likely more than an ex-wife’s ashes in there. Remember, this is Donald Trump we’re talking about. There is no bottom. pic.twitter.com/BKEwOwTV1h — J Rap ? (@mort_brew) December 7, 2022

I'm sure everyone agrees with me when I say the missing classified documents are a grave situation. #Ivana #bedminster — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) December 7, 2022

way passed time to see why Ivana's casket weighed a fuck ton.. because it wasn't her — vinniemontoya ?? (@PiperDewn) December 7, 2022

Did they exhume Ivana’s grave? The search can’t be considered complete until that is done. — CRCT (@CRCTNY) December 7, 2022

This will be all of us looking in Ivana's coffin. pic.twitter.com/wJDxvap4q5 — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 7, 2022

If it were anyone other than Trump, we’d say the whole conspiracy theory was absolutely ridiculous. But you never know with him. His basement has a lot of trap doors.

Now, you may be curious why Ivana, who died after falling down a spiral staircase in her Upper East Side apartment back in July, was buried at his golf course in the first place. The answer is about as cynical as it gets.

New Jersey’s tax code exempts cemeteries from from business taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, and inheritance taxes. By burying his ex-wife on his golf course, Trump created yet another way of avoiding taxes on the 520-acre property. Or at least on the approximately 10-acres around where Ivana was laid to rest.

Doubt there is a new low? This is the miserly grave of Ivana Trump, also known as a tax break for her ex-husband. pic.twitter.com/Tozbyp33LY — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) July 31, 2022

In a statement issued yesterday, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president and “his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice.”

The department is currently investigating Trump’s alleged mishandling of thousands of government files, including over 300 classified documents, that were illegally taken from the White House at the end of his term and later found at Mar-a-Lago.

Related: Oh god, the Ivana Trump gravesite story just took an even more sick and twisted turn