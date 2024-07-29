Two years after her death and more than a year and a half after hitting the posh New York City real estate market, Ivana Trump’s Lenox Hill townhouse is still up for sale. But the price is coming down… again!

Last November, after 10 months on the market, the price was cut by $4 million–from $26.5 million to $22.5 million. Now, it’s be slashed another $3 million, to a far more reasonable $19.5 million.

That’s right, folx! $26.5 million $22.5 million $19.5 million for 8,700-square-feet of gold ceilings, pink-marble flooring, heavy drapery, gold railings, leopard-print carpeting, gold hardware, crystal chandeliers, gold-trimmed wallpaper, and the spiral staircase down which Ivana Trump fell to hear death in July 2022.

A report by CNBC last fall suggested the reason the property hasn’t found a buyer after so long on the market could have less to do with the exorbitant price tag and more to do with all the Trump branding everywhere:

In many instances, sellers have their homes professionally staged to make their residence more appealing to prospective buyers. In this case, the interiors at 10 E. 64th St. are still very much in the taste of its late owner. Since her death from a fall on the home’s grand staircase, the residence remains a time capsule, with family photos still adorning walls and shelves. A large poster of one of Ivana’s magazine cover appearances hangs on a wall outside the home office. Her book “Raising Trump” sits on the coffee table in the living room.

We could see why that might turn off a potential buyer. Especially as her deeply unpopular 78-year-old ex-husband, now a 34-time convicted felon who has been found liable for sexual abuse, mounts his third bid for the White House with an equally unpopular running mate, handpicked by none other than Ivana’s first-born son, Donald Trump, Jr.

Speaking of Don Jr., over the weekend he fumed about the “satanic” imagery displayed during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which included a live, drag-inspired recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

The 46-year-old took to social media to voice his outrage, falsely claiming his mother once completed on the Czechoslovakian ski team.

“My mom was an Olympian (Czech Natl Ski Team), and as a kid we would be excited for weeks leading up to the games,” he wrote on social media. “Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never ending bs, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights.”

“Using the games to push woke ideology has zero to do with anything the games stands for.”

Rumors that Ivana Trump was an Olympic athlete appear to stem from Donald Trump’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal,” in which he falsely claimed his then-wife had been selected as an alternate to compete in the 1972 Winter Olympics on the Czechoslovak ski team.

But the Czech Olympic Committee has long disputed this claim, saying in 1989 that, after an exhaustive search of the records, it could not verify Ivana’s involvement in any way. (She did, however, compete on the Czechoslovakian junior national team.)

In fact, the closest she ever came to appearing in the Olympics was in 1976, when she was cast as part of a group of models to promote the summer games in Montreal. But that’s a lot different from being an Olympic athlete. Or an alternate, for that matter.

People were quick to point this out to Don Jr. on Twitter X.

