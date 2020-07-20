Ivanka can’t even give food to the hungry without making it all about her

Ivanka Trump is ready for her close up. Again.

Fresh off the heels of her potentially illegal Goya bean photo op last week, the first daughter staged another photo op today when she and homophobic televangelist Paula White went down to the D.C. Dream Center, where they handed out boxes of food to hungry families for a little over half an hour.

Afterwards, the first daughter took to Twitter to crow about her less-than-45-minute act of altruism, tweeting: “Great day volunteering at the local @DCDreamCenter and distributing Farmers to Families Food Boxes to the last mile of need. This program is creating a link between hungry families and struggling farmers affected by COVID-19.”

Then she began re-tweeting other people’s tweets about it to make sure everybody saw what a nice thing she did.

The tragic irony, of course, is that many of these families wouldn’t be hungry if it weren’t for her father’s botched efforts at handling the coronavirus, resulting in millions of Americans losing their jobs and going on food stamps.

And many farmers wouldn’t be so affected if it weren’t for her father’s failed trade wars that have resulted in welfare payments to farmers surging to historic levels, more and more family farms going out of business, and suicides in farming communities becoming a regular occurrence.

Here’s how people have been responding to Ivanka’s latest photo op…

Helping people is wonderful but this another photo op..go there every day for a week then talk.. — k7 (@kathy_7) July 20, 2020

Are you just donating pallets of cans of Goya beans? — Ramp/Stairs 2020 🏳️‍🌈 🏴 🇺🇸 (@RampStairs2020) July 20, 2020

#IvankaAntoinette than why would you allow daddy to cut 800,000 people off food stamps? Those numbers are probably bigger now. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) July 20, 2020

What are you going to do do help here? pic.twitter.com/k0GZnNXenV — BlackLivesMatter (@pink80sgirl) July 20, 2020

It’s great Ivanka found something that she good to help. Much better than masquerading around as some sort of expert of national and global affairs. Maybe she could tell @EricTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @jaredkushner — Jay Curran (@JPC1962) July 20, 2020

Celebrating a program that had to come into existence bc of your Daddy’s failure to take any significant action to protect American citizems. — happyrunner (@happyrunner2) July 20, 2020

A lovely dedication to the farmers pic.twitter.com/PbcjINOroc — Bunker inspector general (@58bugeye) July 20, 2020

It would also help if these families could be paid a living wage… — Mallory (@MallorySpeaksUp) July 20, 2020

How many boxes of food did you actually give out besides the one or two for the photo op?? — Lucky Powers (@luckypowers777) July 20, 2020

Who’s image needs rehabilitation? We aren’t falling for it.https://t.co/F6JNQHaZjO — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) July 20, 2020

