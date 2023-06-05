Ivanka crashed the Crown Prince of Jordan’s wedding last week & MAGA homophobes are pissed

Ivanka Trump Kushner attended the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan last week, where she was photographed talking to Prince William, who couldn’t have looked more eager to escape the former first daughter. #UnwantedIvanka.

Ivanka yesterday talking to Prince William at the wedding of the Crown Prince of Jordan. pic.twitter.com/WkBgIwVqAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2023

The heir to the British throne was seen politely chatting with Ivanka at the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein and Saudi Arabian architect Rajwa Al Saif last Thursday.

Will and Kate both attended the nuptials, along with several other high profile international guests, including First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Oh, and Ivanka… who, BTW, is purportedly using the last name Kushner now in a further attempt to distance herself from the toxic Trump name as the family fights a massive $250 million civil fraud lawsuit in New York.

Ivanka posted photos from the wedding to her Instagram page, where she immediately drew criticism from the MAGA klan for her rainbow dress, with many interpreting it as a covert Pride garment.

“Hope thats not some Pride dress,” one person commented.

“Can’t get behind this look. Veterans only get acknowledged for one day & gay pride a month? This is a hard NO from me,” another wrote.

“This is awfully “pride”y…” a third person remarked.

“NOT A FAN OF THIS GOWN,” a fourth person raged.

“Veterans should be honoured not this pride crap sick world unbelievable,” a fifth person said.

Clearly, these homophobes don’t know the colors of the Pride flag or they’d know Ivanka was wearing a pastel gown, not a “Pride dress.”

William and Ivanka first became acquainted back in June of 2019, when she tagged along with her dad on his official visit to the UK. During the trip, she reportedly attempted to weasel her way into private meeting with Queen Elizabeth to no avail.

In her tell-all book I’ll Take Your Questions Now, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham (ugh) wrote that Ivanka tried everything she could do arrange a sit-down with the Queen… protocol be damned!

“I finally figured out what was going on,” Grisham writes. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States.”

Unfortunately, the Queen wasn’t interested was “busy” and only had time to meet with Trump and Melania to pose for this joyous photograph in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace.

Following the Queen’s death last September, Trump claimed he and the late monarch “talked all night long” during his visit,calling her “extraordinary”, “so special,” and bragging about their “good chemistry.”

Here’s how people on Twitter have been reacting to the photo of William and Ivanka chatting at the royal wedding in Jordan…

