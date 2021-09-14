left out

Ivanka gets trolled hard after not being invited to the Met Gala (again)

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City last night. Among those on the exclusive invite-only guest list were Lil Nas X, Indya Moore, Ben Platt, Frank Ocean, Nikkie de Jager, Symone, and Elliot Page, just to name a few.

One person who was noticeably absent from the VIP list was former first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka has, er, had regularly attended the high society event ever since her father started walking the red carpet there in the 1980s. That all changed in 2017, however, when Anna Wintour declared he was permanently disinvited from the kiki.

Though she didn’t say it outright, Wintour’s dis-invitation seemed to extend to Trump’s offspring as well, since none of them have appeared at the prestigious event since.

Twitter had a lot to say about Ivanka’s noticeable absence from last night’s soiree…

