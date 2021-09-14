Ivanka gets trolled hard after not being invited to the Met Gala (again)

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City last night. Among those on the exclusive invite-only guest list were Lil Nas X, Indya Moore, Ben Platt, Frank Ocean, Nikkie de Jager, Symone, and Elliot Page, just to name a few.

One person who was noticeably absent from the VIP list was former first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka has, er, had regularly attended the high society event ever since her father started walking the red carpet there in the 1980s. That all changed in 2017, however, when Anna Wintour declared he was permanently disinvited from the kiki.

Though she didn’t say it outright, Wintour’s dis-invitation seemed to extend to Trump’s offspring as well, since none of them have appeared at the prestigious event since.

Twitter had a lot to say about Ivanka’s noticeable absence from last night’s soiree…

Ivanka Trump is not invited to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/GKNfpwSGQy — Marc Sussman (@MarcSussman5) September 13, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: We have obtained a leaked screen-recording of @IvankaTrump preparing for tonight’s #MetGala pic.twitter.com/H9zgu9Jpog — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 13, 2021

Hi @IvankaTrump, just reminding you that you're not at the #MetGala! — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) September 14, 2021

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner finding out that they weren't invited to the Met Gala.#MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/1sJVBAZWTm — ADROCK CA (@RealAdamFrancis) September 14, 2021

Well, Ivanka, neither of us will be at the #MetGala. Difference is, I'm not going because the organizers don't know I am; you're not going because they know exactly who and what you are.#MetGala2021 #Javanka #sad — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) September 13, 2021

Met Gala Total Landscaping. 😂🎉🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VXixrMv6bg — Veronica Gutierrez (@veguf) September 13, 2021

*You* have something in common with Ivanka Trump. Neither one of you are at the Met Gala right now. pic.twitter.com/7Wqcc7Fc9h — Stray Host Body Cat ? (@StrayPolitical) September 14, 2021

IVANKA TRUMP: Why can't I come?! ANNA WINTOUR: Because… pic.twitter.com/0CCaotLCDQ — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) September 13, 2021

Now, scroll down for some pics of people who were invited to last night’s event…