Ivanka goes into frantic damage control after calling domestic terrorists “American Patriots”

Ivanka Trump had nothing but kind words for the domestic terrorists who breached the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
At 3:15 p.m., as the insurrection was in full force, the First Daughter took to Twitter to call those fighting on behalf of her father “American Patriots.”
“American Patriots ― any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” she wrote.
To be very, very clear: White nationalists, anarchists, neo-Nazis, QAnon followers, and anyone breaking into the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress with Confederate flags, guns, mace, homemade bombs, zip ties, and other weaponry are not “patriots.”
A backlash immediately ensued and Ivanka quickly deleted the tweet, but not before several people grabbed screenshots of it. And just like that, her dreams of ever holding public office completely and thoroughly evaporated.
Here’s what people are saying about it…
American patriots? I’m sitting here in lockdown. The capitol has been breached and people have guns drawn. What are you talking about? https://t.co/ZWY7Bxl8BO
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021
Ivanka Trump called them American patriots.
That's a "Camp Auschwitz" shirt. pic.twitter.com/vqjSZcTuJI
— Patch (@PatrickZircher) January 6, 2021
Ivanka Trump deleted her tweet about "American Patriots" because she slightly misspelled "Domestic Terrorists."
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 6, 2021
We were always told that @IvankaTrump was going to be the “voice of reason” for her father. Instead, she’s just as complicit.
You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters “American Patriots” will live on! pic.twitter.com/0G8SGvH4fE
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021
Could anybody make sure that in the next 13 days "American patriots" are kept away from the nuclear button? @IvankaTrump
— Hildegard Bentele (@hildebentele) January 6, 2021
#NeverForget:@IvankaTrump called these animals "American Patriots" today… pic.twitter.com/1l1iSxL84e
— Pothead Girlfriend™ (@potheadgrlfrend) January 7, 2021
Honestly, Ivanka's "American Patriots" tweet is worse than Trump's "fine people on both sides."
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) January 7, 2021
These are people @IvankaTrump called "American Patriots". Weird.
— SSton (@SharinStone) January 7, 2021
Ivanka trump called people who injured police officers today "American Patriots"
Princess Barbie is complicit in the coup
— BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) January 6, 2021
Hi @IvankaTrump time to come pick up your beloved "American Patriots"
— STAY HOME (@sequinpants) January 6, 2021
Looking at the way 45’s presidency went I’d like to point out that @IvankaTrump also sucks at her job.
— Christine Nangle (@nanglish) January 7, 2021
Ivanka Trump apparently plans to run for the Senate. Never forget that she called today’s rioters “American Patriots.” pic.twitter.com/zBuc0Rjcxm
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 6, 2021
Related: Gays For Trump allegedly spotted waving rainbow flags at Capitol terrorist insurrection
3 Comments
Paul Nadolski
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, all the Republican members of Congress who attempted to subvert our democracy, and all those who participated in the failed revolt/coup should be arrested and charged with treason.
Cam
The entire Trump family is encouraging domestic terrorism.
Countdown to the same right wing troll account and it’s multiple screenames coming in here to scream about Michelle Obama or Hunter Biden.
GlobeTrotter
The GOP, Twitter and Facebook have ALL been complicit from day one, as far as I’m concerned. I’m completely unmoved by all the GOP tears shed since yesterday’s Storming of the Capital. Mental health experts have been warning us about Trump’s instability since he first ran for office. And what did the GOP do? They installed him into office, gave him a trillion dollar budget, the world’s larges army, a twitter platform with unlimited reach, and then they cuddled him, defended him, embraced him, made excuses for him – and now they’re pleasantly surprised that he won’t leave the White House. They all belong behind bars as far as I’m concerned!