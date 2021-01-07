sinking ship

Ivanka goes into frantic damage control after calling domestic terrorists “American Patriots”

By

Ivanka Trump had nothing but kind words for the domestic terrorists who breached the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

At 3:15 p.m., as the insurrection was in full force, the First Daughter took to Twitter to call those fighting on behalf of her father “American Patriots.”

“American Patriots ― any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” she wrote.

To be very, very clear: White nationalists, anarchists, neo-Nazis, QAnon followers, and anyone breaking into the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress with Confederate flags, guns, mace, homemade bombs, zip ties, and other weaponry are not “patriots.”

A backlash immediately ensued and Ivanka quickly deleted the tweet, but not before several people grabbed screenshots of it. And just like that, her dreams of ever holding public office completely and thoroughly evaporated.

Here’s what people are saying about it…

Related: Gays For Trump allegedly spotted waving rainbow flags at Capitol terrorist insurrection