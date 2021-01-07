Ivanka goes into frantic damage control after calling domestic terrorists “American Patriots”

Ivanka Trump had nothing but kind words for the domestic terrorists who breached the U.S. Capitol yesterday in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

At 3:15 p.m., as the insurrection was in full force, the First Daughter took to Twitter to call those fighting on behalf of her father “American Patriots.”

“American Patriots ― any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” she wrote.

To be very, very clear: White nationalists, anarchists, neo-Nazis, QAnon followers, and anyone breaking into the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress with Confederate flags, guns, mace, homemade bombs, zip ties, and other weaponry are not “patriots.”

A backlash immediately ensued and Ivanka quickly deleted the tweet, but not before several people grabbed screenshots of it. And just like that, her dreams of ever holding public office completely and thoroughly evaporated.

Here’s what people are saying about it…

American patriots? I’m sitting here in lockdown. The capitol has been breached and people have guns drawn. What are you talking about? https://t.co/ZWY7Bxl8BO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Ivanka Trump called them American patriots. That's a "Camp Auschwitz" shirt. pic.twitter.com/vqjSZcTuJI — Patch (@PatrickZircher) January 6, 2021

Ivanka Trump deleted her tweet about "American Patriots" because she slightly misspelled "Domestic Terrorists." — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 6, 2021

We were always told that @IvankaTrump was going to be the “voice of reason” for her father. Instead, she’s just as complicit. You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters “American Patriots” will live on! pic.twitter.com/0G8SGvH4fE — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021

Could anybody make sure that in the next 13 days "American patriots" are kept away from the nuclear button? @IvankaTrump — Hildegard Bentele (@hildebentele) January 6, 2021

Honestly, Ivanka's "American Patriots" tweet is worse than Trump's "fine people on both sides." — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) January 7, 2021

These are people @IvankaTrump called "American Patriots". Weird. — SSton (@SharinStone) January 7, 2021

Ivanka trump called people who injured police officers today "American Patriots" Princess Barbie is complicit in the coup — BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) January 6, 2021

Hi @IvankaTrump time to come pick up your beloved "American Patriots" — STAY HOME (@sequinpants) January 6, 2021

Looking at the way 45’s presidency went I’d like to point out that @IvankaTrump also sucks at her job. — Christine Nangle (@nanglish) January 7, 2021

Ivanka Trump apparently plans to run for the Senate. Never forget that she called today’s rioters “American Patriots.” pic.twitter.com/zBuc0Rjcxm — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 6, 2021

