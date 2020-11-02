Ivanka goes full-on fascist in potentially illegal photo with cops because of course she did

Eight police officers from Wisconsin may be out of a job after they voluntarily posed for a photo op with Ivanka Trump over the weekend.
On Saturday, the first daughter shared a picture of herself standing in the center of a group of uniformed police officers along with the caption, “Thank you Wisconsin!”
Thank you Wisconsin! ???? pic.twitter.com/B9UjBHZuWm
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2020
In Wisconsin, police officers are prohibited from participating in this sort of activity while on duty. The law specifically states:
No person holding any position in the classified civil service may during the hours when on duty engage in any form of political activity calculated to favor or improve the chances of any political party or any person seeking or attempting to hold partisan political office, nor engage in any political activity when not on duty to such an extent that the person’s efficiency during working hours will be impaired or that he or she will be tardy or absent from work. Any violation of this section is adequate grounds for dismissal.
Ivanka’s tweet quickly went viral, receiving over 10K retweets and nearly 30K comments on Twitter…
All of these officers will be fired thanks to you pic.twitter.com/ViLVcmWYp4
— Jillian (@Jillian0921) October 31, 2020
Every one of these police should be fired if they knowingly intended to endorse the Trump campaign by participating in this photo.
— Justin Hendrix #ProtectTheResults (@justinhendrix) October 31, 2020
Leaning hard into the fascism
— Sarah Rose (@thesarahrose) October 31, 2020
As a resident of Wisconsin, allow me to say that you are not welcome.
— Mark Latiker (@perfectsphere21) October 31, 2020
The overt politicization of the police is a goddam problem.
— CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) October 31, 2020
Violating the law. The prohibitions in the Hatch Act specifically apply to officers or employees of any “state or local agency.” 5 U.S.C.S. § 1501(2). pic.twitter.com/99KQp6LAZi
— Tafkak (@tafkak) October 31, 2020
This the new border wall? A Vapid dingus and a bunch of photo-cops?
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) October 31, 2020
Wow, what a beautiful photo of the rise of fascism in America! Stunning! So many horrible things to come! ❤️
— carrie oakey 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@carrioakee) October 31, 2020
I don’t understand how police departments paid for by our taxes can demonstrate partisanship by posing with the president’s daughter ahead of an election. Some days I wonder if the US is a democracy in name alone.
— Dr.Aditi (@aditinfinite) October 31, 2020
This is illegal. Every one of those cops need to be fired.
— EileenTexasBlue 🇺🇲 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@EileenForBlue) October 31, 2020
Are you being taken to prison??
— Rosanne 🐩🐩🐩 (@RosanneR429) October 31, 2020
— Scairy Seldon 🌎 (@eschatomaton) October 31, 2020
The latest poll from Emerson College finds Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin by seven points, which is well outside the poll’s margin of error. An ABC News/The Washington Post poll released last week found Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin by an incredible 17 points.
Related: Everyone’s creeped out by Ivanka’s tweet about going to the Midwest to buy cheap crap made in China
2 Comments
Cam
I’m still wondering why, after Aubrey O’Day stated Ivanka was a lesbian on the down low and she had proof, that no Trump has threatened to sue her. She also said Eric committed adultery at one of his dad’s pageants and Don Jr hates his father.
Ivanka threatened to sue over a billboard. If she’s staying quiet it sounds like Aubrey is right, and they know she has proof.
As for these cops, they broke Wisconsin law. They’ve supposed to be enforcing the laws and need to be held to the same standards as anybody else.
cuteguy
These cops won’t get fired bc they were supporting a racist homophobic moron. It’s Wisconsin and they’re known for being backwards. The law would’ve only been enforced had they endorsed Biden. But the Midwest always gives a slap on the wrist to the KKK and the like