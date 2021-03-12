Ivanka hangs out with antigay pastor who speaks in tongues in first public outing since leaving D.C.

We knew it was only a matter of time before Ivanka Trump slithered back out into the spotlight.

This week, the ex-first daughter spent the afternoon hanging out with an antigay preacher in her first public appearance since leaving Washington, D.C. for Miami, Florida, where she is currently renting an estimated $40,000-per-month condo as she builds her dream home on a $30 million beachfront lot nearby.

Trump joined former megachurch pastor/televangelist Paula White to distribute boxes of food to starving people who lost their jobs because of her father’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in record unemployment and a decimated economy still in recovery. Either that or they are among the 700,000+ people he kicked off of food stamps when he gutted that program last year.

Raw Story reports:

That program, called “Farmers to Families,” provides federally-funded food to families in need during the coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump used it to promote himself and his campaign, mandating the USDA include a letter signed by him telling recipients he was responsible for the food in the boxes. The letters, which raised legal and ethics questions, were printed in English on one side and Spanish on the other.

White was the “personal spiritual advisor” for Donald Trump and the chair of his evangelical advisory board while he was in office. She has a looooong history of insane behavior, like speaking in tongues. Also, she hates LGBTQ people.

Here’s a little speech she gave last summer…

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White declares that "it's not okay to have an abortion, it's not okay to marry the same sex." pic.twitter.com/al5wM5Tp6P — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 20, 2020

Of course, right-wing media outlets are trying to spin Ivanka’s outing with White as a kind and selfless act of altruism. The Washington Examiner reeeeeally laid it on thick with a headline reading, “Spotlight off, but Ivanka Trump is still helping the needy.”

But folx on Twitter weren’t so deeply moved. Probably because Ivanka has a long history of staging these sort of photo opps, and for taking credit for a charity program she didn’t create and hasn’t donated a penny to despite being worth an estimated $300 million, or $1.1 billion, if you include her husband’s wealth.

Here’s what people are saying…

Ah yes, the “accidental” photo op. — Dataghoul (@bistromath2013) March 10, 2021

Bull Pucky hanging out with Paula White deal killer. Ivanka Trump makes first public appearance since leaving White House – Fox News https://t.co/piuZnTmDNy — Cindy Stevens ♥️Amazing Grace (@CindyDB89) March 10, 2021

Spot light is off but somehow there is someone there to film it. Yeah right. — Bob Duke (@DukeofWaiheke) March 10, 2021

Ivanka’s do-gooder photo op stunt in FL with “talking in tongues” lady, Paula White “ain’t fooling nobody” as she’s just warming up to run for public office in FL based on what?https://t.co/1KhixF8hig — [email protected] (@JamesLamancusa) March 10, 2021

It’s a billion dollar govt program funded by the taxpayers. This is not Ivanka doing charity work. — SeasTheDay☀️ 🌊☀️ (@cayman2016) March 10, 2021

Who cares? We’ve all volunteered when we were able. — Flo. Kiss my grits. (@VeraGorman) March 10, 2021

Obviously the spotlight isn’t off… — Allison (@imhere_82) March 11, 2021

She carried a box!!! For a photo opp!!! So awesome!! — Chad Gutzman (@ChadGutzman) March 11, 2021

Glad to know she surfaced from her $100 million house to distribute food boxes for like 10 minutes as part of a photo opp. Note: The food is not funded by Ivanka or the Trumps. It’s funded by taxpayers through an FDA program. — HeyOllie (@data_salsa) March 10, 2021