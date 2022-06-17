Ivanka and Jared blasted as “despicable” by partner of fallen Capitol officer

Sandra Garza, the partner of the fallen Capitol officer, Brian Sicknick has blasted Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “absolutely despicable”, following their testimonies to the January 6th commission.

Sicknick was on duty during the insurrection. He collapsed during the storming of the Capitol and was sprayed with chemical irritants. A fellow Capitol officer, Caroline Edwards said last week Sicknick was “ghostly pale” while fighting with rioters. He died the next day.

The DC coroner did not find evidence that Sicknick experienced an allergic reaction to the chemicals. They concluded Sicknick’s passing was due to suffering two strokes.

Husband and wife Jared and Ivanka both gave video testimony to the commission. Excerpts of which were played during a hearing last week.

Garza believes both could have done much more to stand up to Donald Trump and speak out ahead of the rioting. If they had done so, things may have been different.

You can watch her comments from the 2-minute mark below.

Sandra Garza, partner of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, asks Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner why they didn’t try to stop the insurrection before it happened pic.twitter.com/Uzr9oWXdFg — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 16, 2022

Kushner said during his testimony that he did not take as serious threats from White House counsel to resign if Trump persisted in claiming the 2020 election was stolen. He called the protestations “whining.”

Ivanka Trump told the commission she respected the views of then-Attorney General William Barr when he said the 2020 election was legitimate. However, she did not publicly make any statement about her father’s defeat.

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tapper, Garza said, “There were so many people who could have intervened, and said, ‘You know what? I’m going to go to the media, I’m going to go to the press, I’m going to scream from the rooftops and try and stop this.’ They knew Trump intimately. They knew how dangerous he was, and nobody did anything to stop him.”

Tapper highlighted Ivanka and Jared as people that might have been listened to if they had chosen to speak out and asked Garza if those were the types of figures she was thinking of.

“Absolutely,” replied Garza. “Ivanka in particular. Families were decimated because of what happened on the 6th. People died because of what happened on the 6th.”

She pointed out that children had turned in their insurrectionist parents following insurrection, before turning her attention to Kushner and his comments about “whining.”

“Just absolutely despicable,” Garza said.

Tapper asked Garza to address Jared and Ivanka directly via the camera.

“Jared and Ivanka, yes, it’s hard to stand up to a family member, a father, father-in-law, but you could have done something. You could have avoided the bloodshed that took place, including the suicides that took place after. People died. People are still hurting.”

Garza also said she had been grateful to receive a letter of sympathy and support from Prince William, following the death of her partner. In contrast, she had heard nothing from former President Donald Trump.