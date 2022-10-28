Ivanka just got caught in another really stupid lie

As New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump and his adult children (minus Tiffany) works its way through the court system, each new day we’re learning a little bit more about the criminal family enterprise.
The latest tidbit of info to be revealed involves Ivanka Trump and the lavish Trump Park Avenue apartment she “purchased” in her early 20s.
Trump’s personal balance sheets were released in connection with James’ lawsuit earlier this year. The sheets included “receivables,” which are amounts owed to a business, regarded as assets.
Forbes pored over the sheets and noticed a $1.5 million receivable listed as “Ivanka (T Park Ave)”, which reporter Dan Alexander observed was the exact same price of an apartment Ivanka bragged about in her crappy 2009 book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life.
In the book, Ivanka wrote about owning a fabulous two-bedroom apartment in one of her father’s buildings on Park Avenue, but she insisted, “no one gave it to me.”
“I’m paying a mortgage on my apartment,” she claimed. “Admittedly, I pay my mortgage directly to my father instead of to a bank, but it’s a mortgage just the same, and I’ve never missed a payment.”
She added, “He wouldn’t just give me an apartment, and I wouldn’t accept one if he did. I wouldn’t want to be beholden to him in that way.”
Turns out, that was all a lie.
Forbes reports:
Her loan, however, does not appear to have been a “mortgage just the same,” as she put it. In 2021, 17 years after Ivanka purchased the apartment, her father’s financial documents still listed a receivable of $1.5 million described as “Ivanka (T Park Ave)”, suggesting that her mortgage came with an unusually long period in which she did not have to pay down any principal.
Forbes has previously covered other deceptions related to the apartment. In addition to claiming that no one gave her the apartment, Ivanka also boasted, “Nor did I benefit from an insider price.” But she received a big bargain. Other buyers in the building were paying about $1,670 per square foot on average, but Ivanka paid just $968 per square foot, adding up to a $1.1 million discount on her 1,549-square-foot apartment.
(Fun fact: In the book, Ivanka also wrote: “Perception is more important than reality. If someone perceives something to be true, it is more important than reality… Don’t go out of your way to correct a false assumption if it plays to your advantage.”)
Forbes also uncovered at least two other instances where Ivanka was offered steep discounts, sometimes to the tune of millions and millions of dollars, on apartments in buildings owned by her father. So all this talk of working hard for what she has and not getting any handouts are, in a word, bullsh*t.
Surprised? Us neither. Literally every other word out of Ivanka’s mouth is a lie.
Exhibit A:
Earlier this month, James asked a judge to appoint an independent monitor to keep an eye on the Trump Organization’s financial dealings as her lawsuit against the ex-president and his adult children prepares to go to trial.
She also requested the court bar the Trump Organization from offloading any more assets while the case works its way through the system. Additionally, she asked to expedite the case, seeking a trial start date of October 2023.
On Wednesday, Trump’s lawyers said they opposed the watchdog, telling the court, “This politically motivated attempt to nationalize a highly successful private enterprise is precluded under our Constitution and must and should therefore be rejected.”
James’ suit seeks $250 million in penalties and to bar any of the Trumps from doing business in the state of New York ever again.
15 Comments
Cam
Republicans lie about everything.
GaysForTrump
Democrats also lie. All politicians do. Biden gaslight American’s is next level.
His quote yesterday:
‘The most common price of gas in America is $3.39 down from over $5 When I took office,’ Biden is quoted as saying.
Cam is that not a lie?
The average cost of a gallon of gas on the AAA site was $3.76 Thursday. When he took office, it was averaging $2.39 – or about half what he said it was then – according to the Energy Information Institute.
GaysForTrump
Still no mention of the current US President’s son under an active federal criminal investigation.
As ultra liberal Jon Stewart recently said, ‘corruption straight up.’
Anyone wanna make a bet who will end up in prison or with a plea deal? Hunter Biden or Ivanka Trump? What’s the wager?
surfnspy
Biden didn’t “hire” his kids to be part of his inner circle in the White House. That’s the difference.
GaysForTrump
Surfnspy, then you’re not paying attention. Revealed last week that Biden’s White House attorney reached out to Biden to discuss an IRS probe and his business dealings.
Remind me again how Biden’s kids weren’t part of his dad’s White House inner circle?
Would you like to see the visitor logs and Hunter’s business partners stopping by for meetings at the White House?
abfab
Leave us alone. You’re bad company and in need of a lobotomy. Take the POS with you…make it a party.
GaysForTrump
Abfab. ‘Leave us alone’.
Do you feel safer in your safe space and in an echo chamber with those that solely agree with your own thoughts and beliefs? Pathetic.
How would we of ever evolved conversations.
You’re Marxist. And Fascist trying to suppress your opposition.
Come back with factual rebuttal to Biden’s direct lie yesterday. You can’t dispute that.
Jim
A grifter grifts.
RIGay
Can we PLEASE just get to the gavel and the words “Guilty!”. I am so tired of how LONG this is all dragging out.
Mister P
The president does not set the price of gas. They cannot be blamed or take credit for the price.
GaysForTrump
Mister P, my comment flew right over your head.
No one is claiming the President sets the price. He definitely has influence with his policies.
The comment was to point out a direct quote from Biden that is a lie. And gaslighting Americans.
abfab
At least Mister P has a head which he uses for good.
GaysForTrump
Abfab, you feel better about yourself? You go for some dig vs disputing with facts.
GaysForTrump
abfab, seek mental help. Anyone that reads your response can recognize what a lost, and angry soul you are.
abfab
Go and suck your president’s dick….I’m sure he could use a good blow and you’d be perfect for that job. Malania could take notes.
And change your name…..you’re not Gay.