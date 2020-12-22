Ivanka made starving people listen to her dad spew nonsense on speakerphone during food giveaway

Unemployed? Starving? Need food to feed your family? Ivanka Trump is here to help! But first you must listen to her dad spew nonsense on speakerphone for a few minutes.
This morning, the first daughter was at King Jesus Ministry in Miami, Florida, where roughly 1,000 families showed up to collect boxes of food so they don’t starve this Christmas.
Toward the end of the giveaway, Ivanka, who recently paid almost $32 million for a plot of land on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, put her dad on speakerphone and made everyone around listen to him babble on and on before they could go home.
After wishing people a Merry Christmas, Donald Trump spent several minutes repeating his unsubstantiated claims that the election was rigged and he should be declared the real winner.
“It was a rigged election and we’re fighting it!” Trump boasted on the call.
Because that’s exactly what people need to hear as they head into their hungriest holiday ever.
Ivanka Trump puts her father Pres. Trump on speaker phone. He wishes everyone a merry Christmas and reiterates debunked claims about a rigged election. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/pxyJQnWQ8n
— Saira Anwer (@SairaWPLG) December 22, 2020
Ivanka’s been on quite a roll lately when it comes to staging altruistic photo opps.
Last week, she shared a video of herself delivering boxes of food to starving Americans in Virginia set to inspiring violin music. And in July, she spent roughly 30 minutes handing out food to hungry families in Washington, D.C.
The awkward thing about her food giveaways, however, is that she never addresses the elephant in the room, which is that many of the people she’s feeding are hungry largely due to her father’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to record unemployment and a decimated economy.
One local media outlet reports that some of the people who received food today in Miami had been lined up since yesterday evening and slept in their cars while “waiting for the holiday treat.”
Related: Ivanka stars in video of herself delivering food to starving Americans set to inspiring violin music
4 Comments
missvamp
i would have took my stuff & told her to go f herself.
Openminded
At the risk of sounding Trumpish, this sounds kinda like Fake news. It’s very sensational to say these people were “starving”. Out of food, maybe. Starving, unlikely. Also, it states it was near the end of the giveaway so I’d imagine the majority of the 1,000 people were already gone and missed the call. I also can’t see how they could prevent anyone from leaving at their will. All in poor taste, YES, held Starving people hostage, Not likely. I know from driving by the food giveaways in our area, people line up 2-3 hours before the giveaway which surely is way longer than Trumpsters phone call full of fake news so even if they were held up, which I doubt, it’s nothing compared to what they are forced to endure to be recipients of the food giveaways. I’d imagine there were a few who were actually thrilled to be present to hear the POTUS speak. It is a bit comical to think Trump could believe a weeks worth of free groceries will make these people in need forget that he didn’t manage to help them out of their plight during the last 4 years.
TomG
Sorry dude, but you cannot speak for others and whether they are starving or not. That takes personal experience.
TomG
Obviously Trump’s case of dementia has worsened, (and Rudy’s too) to the point where he is non-functioning since he STILL spewing the same election fraud garbage since he lost. It’s beyond pathetic at this point.