Ivanka had a really, really crappy day yesterday

After months and months and multiple attempts at trying to block the New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s shady business dealings, Ivanka and Don Jr. finally had to sit down with investigators under oath.

Related: It sure seems like Tiffany Trump and her mom are trolling Ivanka right now

CNN reports that Don Jr.’s deposition actually took place last Thursday. Meanwhile, Ivanka met with the AG’s office yesterday. The depositions were initially scheduled for July 15, but James agreed to reschedule them after their mother Ivana Trump’s sudden and unexpected death the day before.

Related: Oh god, the Ivana Trump gravesite story just took an even more sick and twisted turn

73-year-old Ivana, who died after falling down a spiral staircase in her luxurious New York townhouse, has since been laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. It has been reported she was buried there so Donald Trump Sr. could get a discount on his property taxes, since New Jersey tax code exempts cemetery land from all taxes, rates, and assessments.

Doubt there is a new low? This is the miserly grave of Ivana Trump, also known as a tax break for her ex-husband. pic.twitter.com/Tozbyp33LY — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) July 31, 2022

James’s office has been conducting its investigation into whether the ex-president lied about the property value of the Trump Organization in an effort to obtain loans, insurance, and tax benefits for the last three years.

Related: Eric Trump ranting about his vast constitutional expertise on Fox News is truly something else

The Trumps have been fighting her subpoenas and attempts by her office to obtain documents related to the investigation every step of the way, accusing James of leading a politically motivated “witch hunt.” According to a source, neither Don Jr. or Ivanka invoked their constitutional fifth amendment right during questioning. It’s unclear whether the despotions were held virtually or in person.

Related: First the ‘Vogue’ snub, now this?! Looks like Melania won’t get the TV treatment after all

Up next is Trump himself. The ex-president is expected to testify later this month. Marla Maples, consider yourself warned.

Here’s what Twitter is saying…

Rest assured… every financial question asked of these two was met with a response that contained the name Allen Weisselberg in it. https://t.co/YDJBiUR55a — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 4, 2022

I bet their depositions were “perfect” — Cindy 💙46 Fez (@FessCin) August 4, 2022

they are probably quietly throwing Eric under the bus. — Juliana Swatko (@JulianaSwatko) August 3, 2022

Hopefully they are using Alex Jones’s lawyer. I hear he’s the BEST. — Feral Shouting Yam🇺🇦 (@FeralYam) August 4, 2022

I see the Trump family has a daily “to do list” 📝 that includes “deposed again—attend a deposition” — WineMakesLifeBetter (@rwinetoday) August 4, 2022

I bet they blamed Ivana for everything — J.Dave (@JDaveCA) August 4, 2022

Let’s take bets on how many times they took the 5th Amendment this time… — Corey Taylor (@onpubcom) August 3, 2022

Every other question – Do you know what perjury is? — Summer (@LosAngeles1850) August 4, 2022

Reality check. I’m only 90% sure Ivana’s death was accidental. Am I being unreasonable? — Reduce long covid risk: wear a mask & get vaxxed. (@DocLT2) August 4, 2022