Ivanka really, really, really doesn’t want to comply with that scary subpoena she just got

Ivanka Trump and her older brother, Don Jr., are doing everything they possibly can to get out of talking to investigators looking into whether the Trump Organization lied about the values of its properties for tax purposes.

Yesterday it was reported that New York Attorney General Letitia James had slapped Donald Trump‘s two eldest children with subpoenas demanding their testimony in the ongoing civil case.

Within hours of the news breaking, Ivanka and her brother asked a judge to quash subpoenas, arguing that James is only seeking to “circumvent the entire grand jury process” and that allowing the testimony would set a “dangerous precedent.”

The toxic brother-sister duo also questioned James’ motives, saying they believed she was trying to get their testimony in a civil case for the sole purpose of handing it over to criminal prosecutors later on.

“This is a rather transparent gambit,” their lawyers argued. “By attempting to play both sides, Ms. James is in a position to cherry pick her investigatory methods–civil or criminal–in a calculated manner to, for example, leverage a Fifth Amendment assertion and obtain an adverse inference.”

Ivanka and Don Jr. said they “might” (key word: might) consider testifying if they could be guaranteed that no criminal investigation involving them would be launched. Because that is a request only absolutely completely totally 100% innocent people make.

Last night, James’ office issued a statement saying that “despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else.”

“These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred.”

Now, here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…

