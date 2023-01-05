Ivanka spotted without wedding ring amid rumors her marriage to Jared Kushner is “falling apart”

As Ann Coulter celebrated her alleged “engagement” to British right-wing radical Laurence Fox over the weekend, the romantic fortunes of another member from the MAGA-verse appear to be crumbling before our very eyes.

Ivanka Trump was recently spotted arriving at the mansion of billionaire businessman/Trump campaign mega-donor Wayne Boich in Miami. She appeared to be dressed for an afternoon tennis match, sporting a white tennis dress, visor, and sneakers. Oh, and no wedding ring.

The highly reputable Daily Mail adds, “Upon arrival, Ivanka was greeted by a female friend who was also wearing athletic attire, and a male companion who later escorted her inside the massive house. Husband Jared Kushner and the couple’s three kids were not present at the gathering.”

Related: Ivanka just got caught in another really stupid lie

It has been rumored for weeks now that Ivanka and Jared’s marriage is on the rocks and has been for some time. (Basically ever since they were ousted from Washington, D.C. following her father’s failed coup and then found themselves pariahs in society.)

Last month, a source told the esteemed Radar Online that the couple’s relationship has grown “toxic” and they’re headed for a breakup.

“It’s all falling apart,” the person said. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”

The rumors lined up with another rock solid report by Page Six published earlier in December that said the pair appeared “cold” toward one another at a yacht party in Miami, acting less like spouses and more like “acquaintances” as they mingled amongst the crowd.

Related: January 6 committee ensures future generations will always remember Ivanka Trump as a total liar

“I never saw them interact,” a person who claimed to be at the event said. “They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances. As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance [from each other] — never too close; never too far apart.”

But Jared isn’t the only man in Ivanka’s life who she might be on the outs with. Her relationship with her father also appears to be strained.

She skipped his his big 2024 campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago in November, issuing a statement that said she was no longer interested in politics after making $640 million working in the White House and then getting another $2 billion from the Saudis immediately after leaving and was instead prioritizing her family.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she told Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

A month later, he put out a strongly-worded statement saying he never asked her to be a part of his 2024 presidential campaign to begin with.

In a December 26 post on his Truth Social page, the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president said he didn’t want Ivanka and Jared involved because he wanted to shelter them from all the “fake and corrupt news” and the “SleazeBags” working in Washington.

A week later, Ivanka was a no-show at her father’s annual New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. The next day she tweeted a Happy New Year message to her 10.5 million Twitter followers.

“Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year filled with love, laughter, health and adventure. Cheers to 2023!” she wrote.

Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year filled with love, laughter, health and adventure. Cheers to 2023! ????????#happynewyear — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 1, 2023

Let’s take a look at some of the responses, just for fun…

Don’t forget indictments and prison. — Bill Devine (@fatmac21) January 1, 2023

Wishing you and the rest of your crime family are finally held accountable in 2023! 🎉🥳🍾 — Sunny “Burl” Daze (@Sunny_Burl_Daze) January 1, 2023

who gets the $2B in the divorce? — FM (@frankmonah) January 1, 2023

I’m just here for your perp walk. pic.twitter.com/fnVdmG6JGK — Lara reads banned books in Florida🇺🇸 (@MadeInTheUSANJ) January 1, 2023

Why did Jared block the incoming Biden Administration access to COVID 19 planning during the “orderly transition of power”? — Holmes the Himalayan (@Voicesfrommykat) January 1, 2023

Good call leaving your dad, before his joyful downfall, what a good start to 2023 — Salimou dhehby (@DhehbySalimou) January 1, 2023

Wishing you a speedy arrest, trial and sentencing. — Lily🌻 (@LilyinIndiana) January 1, 2023

Ivanka still lives in a fantasy world where she thinks she’s adored. She’s not. — Jennifer🌻 (@jerseymom473) January 1, 2023

Between the rumors about her marriage, her relationship with her father, and all the investigations surrounding the Trump family, 2023 will no doubt be a very adventurous year for the former first daughter.

Related: Ann Coulter is apparently engaged (again) and the internet responds accordingly