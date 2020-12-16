Ivanka stars in video of herself delivering food to starving Americans set to inspiring violin music

Ivanka Trump wants everyone to know that she cares. Really, she does!

Yesterday, the first daughter shared a highly produced video of herself hand delivering boxes of food to starving Americans set to inspiring violin music.

“I visited Woodbridge, VA to help deliver #FarmersToFamilies food boxes to those in need in the community,” she tweeted. “Our #FarmersToFamilies Program has delivered 125 M boxes of farm fresh produce, meat, & dairy and served 3.2 B meals to hungry Americans during the pandemic.”

I visited Woodbridge, VA to help deliver #FarmersToFamilies food boxes ? to those in need in the community. Our #FarmersToFamilies ??? Program has delivered 125 M boxes of farm fresh produce ? meat ? & dairy? and served 3.2 B meals to hungry Americans during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/3Zp4oflEvn — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2020

The self-congratulatory tweet and video make no mention of the fact that the vast majority of these Americans wouldn’t be hungry if it weren’t for her father’s failed response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to record unemployment and a decimated economy.

There is also no mention of the fact that Ivanka herself just casually threw down over $30 million dollars on a plot of land in Miami where she plans to throw down millions more to build herself a private, beachfront estate.

Good thing others pointed all this out for her…

The Princess who just plunked down $30 million on beachfront property is telling hungry Americans they are no longer hungry because she posed for a photo op. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) December 15, 2020

But why are so many families in need? — Leftneck Jesus (@LeftneckJesus) December 15, 2020

You help only when there are cameras. — Devin’s Chupacabra (@KSholinsky) December 15, 2020

Hey! I drive food around for a food pantry and guess what? We call from our car to say it’s there…we don’t expect vulnerable people to come to the door and thank us. Especially not bringing multiple people around our front entrance. Tone deaf delivery, @IvankaTrump! — Preschool=Education, Empathy, Equality, Dignity. (@MaryBet97190405) December 15, 2020

She thinks these photo ops will play well in her campaign videos. Meanwhile, none of this had to happen. People need food delivered in boxes while she buys a $30 million dollar house. #ByeIvanka — AngelaBlueWave 🌊 (@AngelaBlueWave) December 15, 2020

Save some of those boxes to pack your shit. Moving day is coming. — SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) December 15, 2020

A normal video would highlight the amazing volunteers who do this work everyday, but no, it’s all you. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) December 15, 2020

Mmmm How much $$$ have you personally contributed to relief organizations or local efforts???? — Nanny McPhee (@NannyZazu) December 15, 2020

Hope you remember them when your cook and maid serve you your meals. Nobody should ever have food anxiety & resort to having to accepts boxes like these. This is nothing but a PR stunt as empathy is not in any of your families vocabulary! — Aberdeen (@aberdeen40b) December 15, 2020

No you didn’t. You visited Woodbridge with your photographer to get some more photo ops that might come in handy later. You picked up a box. Big difference. Biiig difference. — TheRealNormaJean (@TheRealNormaJ) December 15, 2020

