Donald Trump may “HATE” Taylor Swift.

But Ivanka sure doesn’t!

The eldest Trump daughter attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami, despite her dad’s animus towards the pop icon. Sources told Page Six that Ivanka took her teenage daughter Arabella and her friends to see the “Bad Blood” songstress.

Swift is one of Arabella’s “favorite artists,” the sources said.

One could’ve guessed the 13-year-old’s affinity for Swift by perusing Ivanka’s Instagram. The proud momma bought her girl a Swift-themed cake for her birthday last summer. The decadent dessert was decorated with lyrics from one of Swift’s greatest hits, “Blank Space.”

Boys only want love if it’s torture.

The cake was filled with red icing to mimic blood.

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” Ivanka posted on her celebratory IG story.

Donald Trump’s words about Swift, meanwhile, haven’t been as glowing. He rebuked the 14-time Grammy winner last month after she endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

Swift’s endorsement came on the heels of Trump and Harris’ only debate, when Kamala successfully baited him into every trap she set.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote.

The superstar also lauded Kamala’s running mate, Tim Walz, and his support for LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights as governor of Minnesota.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she posted.

Swift signed her message as a “Childless Cat Lady,” in reference to JD Vance’s derogatory comments about Harris and other women without biological children.

Though Trump declared he “HATES” Swift, he tried to court her endorsement… in a really weird way. The 78-year-old felon shared a doctored poster of Swift endorsing his candidacy, as well as AI-generated images of Swifties wearing Trump merchandise.

“I accept!,” he posted.

For her part, Swift said the experience “conjured up her fears” around AI technology.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she said.

While we can assume Ivanka’s plans as a voter–she appeared at the RNC to support her father–her personal plans this election cycle are more opaque. A former official in her dad’s administration, she’s stayed far away from his third and arguably most insidious campaign. She didn’t show up to any of his many legal proceedings, including his hush money trial in Manhattan.

Instead, she’s tried to cultivate her own image, cosplaying as a surfer girl and rocker chick. For a time, she was Kim Kardashian’s newest bestie, bopping around to glitzy parties and events in Las Vegas and LA… including Jeff Bezos’ space-themed 60th birthday bash.

Most recently, Ivanka appears to be entering her fitness influencer era. She was posting gym selfies in the aftermath of her father’s disastrous debate, without an apparent care in the world.

She described her fitness regimen in a lengthy post Tuesday, along with video of herself squatting to Megan Thee Stallion. (“Like many women,” Ivanka says she used to focus on cardio, yoga and pilates. But now she’s a weightlifter! 💪)

Despite Ivanka’s efforts, she can’t escape her surname. The former first daughter may want to live her enchanted life as a carefree socialite.

But her felon of a father conjures up too much bad blood!

