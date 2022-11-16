Ivanka Trump explains why she’s not joining her dad’s 2024 campaign

Ivanka Trump was quick to issue a statement last night distancing herself from her father’s 2024 Presidential bid.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ivanka said to Fox News Digital. “I do not plan to be in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

She continued, “I am grateful to have had the honor to serve the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

Donald Trump announced he planned to run again for President at an event at his Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, last night. Ivanka was a notable absence. However, her husband, Jared Kushner, was in attendance.

Another notable absence was Donald Trump Jr. However, he had apparently been on a hunting trip and weather conditions had nixed his flight plans to Florida.

Tiffany Trump, who got married at Mar-A-Lago last weekend, also failed to show up for daddy’s announcement. Trump’s other kids, Eric and Barron, were present, as was his wife, Melania.

Trump’s 2024 announcement

Trump has become an increasingly divisive figure even within the Republican party in the last couple of years. He faces mounting legal woes and investigations. Last week’s midterms did not produce the “red wave” many hoped for. Many are questioning if the Trump brand is proving more of a turn-off for far too many.

Despite this, Trump, who gave a rambling, hour-long speech, promised to, “Make America great and glorious again.”

He spent much time exaggerating his own achievements in office.

“Under our leadership, we were a great and glorious nation — something you haven’t heard for quite a long period of time,” he said. “Now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship and despair.”

MTG and Lindsey Graham praise Donald Trump

The speech was covered by most of the news networks, although ​​MSNBC did not cover it live. Fox News, previously a big supporter of Trump, even cut away from the speech at one point to discuss its contents with a panel of experts.

Many Republican figures have not publicly commented on Trump’s announcement. However, among the first to endorse him was Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

We will Make America Great Again! https://t.co/oNQULBQTJN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2022

Also rushing to show support was South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

“If President Trump continues this tone and delivers this message on a consistent basis, he will be hard to beat,” fawned Graham. “His speech tonight, contrasting his policies and results against the Biden Administration, charts a winning path for him in the primaries and general election.”

Graham’s comments prompted widespread ridicule online.

Surprised you have cell service from inside of Trump’s colon. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 16, 2022

