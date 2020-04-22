Ivanka Trump urges those protesting social distancing to practice social distancing while doing so

All around the country, people (read: Trump supporters) are staging anti-quarantine protests, crowding the streets in MAGA gear and demanding to reopen the economy, even as the death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise, with over 44,000 Americans succumbing to the virus as of yesterday.

Then this morning, first daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to urge people who are protesting social distancing orders to please practice social distancing and wear a face mask while doing so.

“Peaceful protest & freedom of assembly are beautiful American traditions that should always be protected,” she chirped. “If you choose to exercise your 1st Amendment rights, please practice social distancing & wear a face covering. We can protect our rights & our health at the same time.”

Hmmm. Last time we checked, storming state capitals with AR-15 style rifles or threatening to run over nurses wasn’t considered “peaceful protesting.” But, hey, what do we know?

And now, the responses…

They are protesting social distancing. Why would you expect them to practice it? pic.twitter.com/D6WemnAvcZ — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 22, 2020

Please explain that they should stay one confederate flag apart. Math is obviously more difficult for them. — Victoria Woodhull (@vwoodhull938) April 22, 2020

Gurlll…I know science & math are hard for the Trumps, but protesting during a deadly pandemic is NOT a smart move for ones health. — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ (@BrandiLynn4Ever) April 22, 2020

Let the protestors come to your place instead of in front of hospitals. Just open up that bubble you live in. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) April 22, 2020

Whatever you do, don’t kneel at a football game though. — Paul (@pablo_honey1) April 22, 2020

Do you mean like this? Why do you want so many American deaths? pic.twitter.com/4QTVYFpm1k — Ro ♠️♦️♣️♥️ (@Ennndora) April 22, 2020

Just beautiful, when they’re armed to the teeth and carrying signs that say “Sacrifice the Weak.” Very fine people just love them some Trump. Why is that? — Leslie on a Pike (@Leslieoo7) April 22, 2020

I’m no expert but you can’t assemble and social distance at the same time. — (@nybergATX) April 22, 2020

But you told them it was a HOAX!!! How are you now recommending they protect themselves and others? Do you not understand your lies are not aligned? That is the problem with being a liar, you have to keep track and you will always mess up. — K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) April 22, 2020

Not with a tyrant at the helm. pic.twitter.com/dB8gVD6rRL — Impeached Trump’s Virus (@Daniell37166665) April 22, 2020

Large public gatherings during a pandemic are not “peaceful” anything, because they directly threaten public health. — Mitchell Gore (@lestatdelc) April 22, 2020

Alexa what would Marie Antoinette say today if she was alive? — Nelson Jacobsen (@sonofnels) April 22, 2020

Maybe you should tell them not to bring their assault weapons. — lanamy01 (@cochraf) April 22, 2020

Yes, it’s very peaceful. pic.twitter.com/wkiTs8TaSL — Bonnie No testing, no reopening (@BonniBK) April 22, 2020