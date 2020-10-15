Ivanka wishes her sister Tiffany a happy birthday on Twitter… but tags the wrong Tiffany

Well, this is embarrassing.

So yesterday was Tiffany Trump’s 27th birthday and Ivanka Trump shared a tweet wishing her half-sister all the best on her special day along with a childhood photo of the two of them together.

“Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!” Ivanka wrote.

It was a kind gesture… except that she tagged the wrong Tiffany Trump. Also, um, what’s up with that picture? Baby Tiffany looks completely distraught as she’s being gripped in the arms of Ivanka, who appears more concerned with smiling for the cameras than tending to her upset little sister.

Happy birthday @tiffanytrump!

Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much! ?? pic.twitter.com/jXPRemDCAD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 13, 2020

@tiffanytrump appears to be a bot account created in 2010 that has 717 followers. The real Tiffany Trump’s Twitter handle is @TiffanyATrump and has roughly 800,000 followers.

People were quick to point out Ivanka’s error, as well as to question why on earth she shared a photo Tiffany crying as a child on her birthday…

How about this. Instead of saying it on Twitter and tagging an unused account, you, I don’t know, call her and tell her? Or did you forget her phone number? — Fed Up (@fedupspeakout) October 13, 2020

um, that’s not your sister’s account. — One of Many Beths (@BethLynch2020) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday, here’s a picture of me smiling and you crying. Just so we’re clear. — aston smith kitchen (@kitchendeziner) October 13, 2020

what a weird-ass post — Erin 🎃GrudgePAC🎃 Ryan (@morninggloria) October 13, 2020

I reckon your birthday wishes don’t mean as much when you can’t even tag the right account 😂😂😂 — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) October 13, 2020

You love her so much you posted this picture, on her birthday, of her crying and upset as a child? K. — Not Followed By (@NotFollowedBy) October 13, 2020

Close family — Kevin Weaver (@kpweaver27) October 14, 2020

You tagged someones completely different twitter account, thats so fetch — Stefan Urquelle (@OfficeofSteve) October 13, 2020

You love her so much, you don’t know how to tag her in a Twitter post. Sad — Sara Jane (@SaraJaneMaki) October 13, 2020

Even on her birthday, you’ve still got to make it about you. — Law Dog ⚖️🗽💼 (@texaslawdog101) October 13, 2020

Ivanka never bothered fixing the tweet, although we doubt Tiffany cared. She’s been too busy getting sh*t faced with her friends down in Florida and ignoring advice from public health officials.

This week, #ByeTiffany became the #2 hashtag on Twitter after she was spotted partying with a huge group of friends at a sushi restaurant in Miami before going out to a dance club and getting even more wasted. And, of course, nobody was wearing masks or social distancing.

For my 27th birthday (July) I stayed home – facetimed family and friends and asked if they were holding up alright… For Tiffany’s 27th birthday she said “fuck masks I need sushi with the squad. If I get sick daddy will just buy me that regeneron thing” https://t.co/98KF4b00RJ — Captain Jordy (@J_Mei21) October 13, 2020

#ByeTiffany….no 60th. No granddaughter. No party. No presents. Here’s to better days.🙏 — Vincent Apostolis (@ithreephoto) October 15, 2020

My co-worker died of COVID in March. We could not go to his funeral. His family buried him. #ByeTiffany — Meidas Eric (@MeidasEric) October 15, 2020

For my 27th birthday, as a single mother of one child (at the time), I spent my birthday working for a company that I would later find out was using people who needed cancer medicine in order to scam insurance companies. Man Tiffany your 27th bday was worse than mine#ByeTiffany — FullofHope (@hope_fullof) October 15, 2020

We couldn’t be at my MIL’s funeral, my mom hasn’t seen her grandkids in almost a year, my son missed walking at his grad school graduation & my daughter will miss her undergrad yet she’s out celebrating. We need to be done with this disgusting family #ByeTiffany #TrumpCrimeFamily — RidingTheBlueWave🌊🌊 (@RidingBlueWave) October 15, 2020

19 days until the election, folks.