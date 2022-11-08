Ivanka’s early voting tweet completely blows up in her face

It’s Election Day! All across the country, Americans are exercising their civic duty by casting their ballots in one of the most historic midterm elections of our time.

Related: 5 fun, fresh, and fey “Get Out the Vote” songs to help you bop to the polls

In addition to a record number of LGBTQ candidates up and down this year’s ballots, there has been a huge early voter turnout. The Washington Post reported this week that early voting and vote-by-mail ballots have surpassed 42 million, eclipsing the last midterm election in 2018.

Related: PHOTOS: Cute guys show off all the cheeky places to put those “I Voted” stickers

Among those 42 million early voters was none other than Ivanka Trump, who tweeted a photo of herself flashing a peace sign outside her polling place yesterday morning along with the caption, “Voted!”

Considering that Republicans generally oppose early voting, voting by mail, or doing anything to make participating in democracy slightly easier for people (Ivanka’s own father, for instance, spent his four failed years in the White House leading the charge to restrict ballot access), it’s ironic that she not only cast her ballot early, but bragged about it to her 10 million Twitter followers.

Per The Washington Post:

Overall, early-voting and mail voting turnout is up and will further surpass the 39.1 million cast in 2018, because many states allowed in-person early voting through the weekend and mail ballots can still arrive. (Some states require mail ballots to arrive by Election Day; others merely require them to be postmarked by then.) High turnout generally benefits Democrats, given their base is more difficult to turn out, and 2018 was a good year for them.

In Florida, where Ivanka cast her ballot, nearly 2.3 million people voted in early polling locations, and more than 2.5 million people voted by mail prior to Election Day, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Related: Democratic early voting numbers crush GOP’s in 3 states: Will there be a big “red wave”?

We likely won’t know the final outcomes of the 2022 midterm elections tonight, as states with historically high vote-by-mail ballots will need time to tally and check the results. For a good explainer on how votes are counted, go HERE.

Here’s how folx reacted to Ivanka’s “I voted!” tweet…

Great. Now get back to your depositions. — Eric A (@culdesacfan) November 7, 2022

I didn’t know Russia was having an election. — Lily🌻 (@LilyinIndiana) November 7, 2022

I find it funny that your family is all about voting but when it doesn’t go your way its fake. Which is it? Why did you bother if you don’t think it is real or dependable? — Carebear (@1963Carebear) November 7, 2022

I also voted, blue down ballot. You’re a traitor and a liar. pic.twitter.com/3aAgCuNxm6 — Victoria😷 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻💙 (@harkner1206) November 7, 2022

Wait… you voted early ??? Thought Daddy didn’t want his flock voting early, or by mail, or at a ballot box ??? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@dandathebeach) November 7, 2022

So did the rest of America! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/V14CotJIAR — Sandra 🌊🗳🇺🇸 (@sandee0833) November 7, 2022

How many times? We know ya’ll like to cheat and all….. — TMAmb (@tla_iam) November 7, 2022

The person who stole millions from terminally ill children wants you to know she voted.

Do you care? — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) November 8, 2022

No insurrection this time? Or insurrection? Let me know so I can plan ahead of time. — MaksymLozOfficial (@Maksym_Loz) November 7, 2022

YOU PEOPLE ARE REPULSIVE https://t.co/RzfgY16ikA — Kff 🌈🌈💙💙🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇦☮️☮️ (@Kff02634162) November 7, 2022

Still complicit — Make America Safer Today 🇺🇦 (@MAST_Cyber) November 7, 2022

One day your daughter will ask you why you voted against her having the same rights that you had; of course, you won’t answer her honestly. — American Witch (@AmericanWitch7) November 8, 2022

Find your polling place HERE.