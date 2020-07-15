baked bean

Ivanka’s embarrassing Goya bean photo op inspires memes and a potential ethics investigation

Mere hours after the disastrous launch of her #FindSomthingNew campaign, which aims to inspire the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs as a result of her father’s botched response to coronavirus to consider enrolling in community colleges and changing their entire careers, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to plug… Goya beans?

A little backstory: The food company, which is the largest Hispanic-owned privately held business in the country, has been facing boycotts after CEO Robert Unanue praised Donald Trump in a Rose Garden event last week, saying the nation was “truly blessed” to have him as its leader.

Yesterday evening, the failed-handbag-designer-turned-White-House-advisor may have violated a federal ethics rule when she tweeted a picture of herself holding a can of Goya beans along with the caption, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

According to the United States Office of Government Ethics official guidelines, “Executive branch employees may not use their Government positions to suggest that the agency or any part of the executive branch endorses an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person.”

People certainly had a lot to say about the post…


Sure enough, then came the memes…

A spokeswoman for the first daughter was quick to defend the tweet, saying Ivanka was merely showing “personal support” for the brand and accusing the media of stoking “cancel culture.”

“Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the US and has every right to express her personal support,” White House spokeswoman Carolina Hurley said in a statement.

