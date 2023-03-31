Ivanka’s “pained” 15-word statement on Trump’s indictment feels more like a giant F.U. to her dad

Ivanka Trump is pained. She’s pained for her father, she’s pained for her country, but most of all, she seems pained for herself.

Donald Trump‘s favorite daughter issued a 15-word statement Friday, following his indictment for his role in paying hush money to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. News of Trump’s indictment broke around Thursday at 6:30 PM EST, meaning Ivanka waited more than 12 hours to share her bland remarks.

“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both,” she posted on her Instagram story.

That’s right: Ivanka wouldn’t give her own dad a spot on her grid. Ouch!

We’ve known for some time that Ivanka is trying to distance herself from her family and their mounting legal woes. Earlier this week, while the indictment loomed over her dad’s head, she broke her social media silence with a birthday wish to her seven-year-old son.

Happy 7th Birthday to our sweet Theo!



You bring so much joy and love into our lives every day with your kind, positive, and energetic spirit. I love you to the moon and back again !



May this year bring you laughter, love, adventure and many more trips to the skate park !… pic.twitter.com/82ecrQ4NAf — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 27, 2023

Though the indictment is still under seal, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is believed to have charged Trump with more than two dozen counts in the Stormy Daniels indictment, according to the New York Times. Maggie Haberman, Trump’s chief whisperer, says this is a “really scary moment” for the disgraced ex-president.

On March 18, Trump announced his pending arrest on his sad social media platform, Truth Social, and told his supporters to “protest, take our nation back!”

When Trump’s indictment was finally announced Thursday, Republicans denounced the move in vitriolic terms, with Ron DeSantis going to far as to announce he won’t assist in Trump’s extradition from Florida to New York.

Donald Trump Jr., who’s basically a real-life Kendall Roy yearning for daddy’s approval, captured the frenzied zeitgeist of the MAGA crowd with his statement.

“[George] Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is actually indicting my father,” he said on Rumble, via Insider. “This is communist-level s***. This is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot — it would make them blush. It’s so flagrant. It’s so crazed.”

That’s what we call the MAGA trifecta: Soros-backed DA, communism takeover, conspiracy theories. Good job, Don Jr.!

Ivanka, meanwhile, is just “pained.”

She’s also distant. In a legal filing earlier this month, she tried to separate herself from the $250 million fraud lawsuit filed against her, her brothers, her dad, and the Trump Organization by claiming she had nothing to do with any of her father’s financial statements.

People close to Ivanka are getting out the word about her independence, too. Sources recently told People magazine that she no longer has a “professional relationship” with her dad.

Fortunately for Trump, Lindsey Graham is around to pick up Ivanka’s emotional slack. That must be comforting.