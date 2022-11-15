Ivanka’s photo-cropping drama with Kimberly Guilfoyle just took an extra dumb turn

In today’s edition of “The Dumbest Thing You’ll Read All Day”, Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to smooth things over with Kimberly Guilfoyle after she accidentally-on-purpose shaded her on Instagram over the weekend.

It all started when the former first daughter posted several photos from Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, including a group pic of herself, the bride, Melania, Eric’s wife Lara, and Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples all dressed in pastels.

Cropped out of the photo was Guilfoyle, who many have noted was dressed like a vampire bat in a black dress with puffy leg of mutton sleeves and dark eye shadow.

The savage cropping had everyone on Twitter in stitches…

The general consensus on the internet has been that Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle out of the family photo as a slight to her future sister-in-law, who started dating Don Jr. when was still married to his first wife, Vanessa, in 2018. The couple officially got engaged on December 31, 2020, one week before Donald Trump‘s failed coup.

Since making international headlines with the post, Ivanka appears to be doing damage control. Yesterday, she added the unedited version of the photo to her Instagram Stories, along with three heart-eyed emojis.

Peace restored.

On her own Instagram Stories, 53-year-old Guilfoyle posted two photos from Tiffany’s wedding: one of herself and Don Jr. with the bride and groom, and the other of herself and Ivanka sitting at a table in the ballroom of Mar-a-Lago.

Of course, this whole thing is incredibly petty. But almost everything, when it comes to the Trumps, is petty. Including the ex-president’s latest argument in the ongoing Mar-a-Lago case.

In a public court filing unsealed yesterday, Trump argues that he didn’t steal those 100+ confidential government documents seized by the FBI from his home office back in August. Instead, he says, they were his “personal property” because, as president, he decided so.

The government, however, disagrees.

CNN reports:

The Justice Department responded by saying that Trump’s legal theory for when he can deem records from his White House as personal is wrong. “Plaintiff may not designate records qualifying as ‘Presidential Records’ under the Presidential Record Act … as his ‘personal’ records simply by saying so,” the department said, adding that such a theory would “nullify” the purpose of the law. … Trump has sought to categorize “several hundred” seized records as his personal records, the Justice Department said. While attacking his logic for doing so, the department also argued that even if the records are personal, they should not be withheld from the federal criminal investigation into alleged mishandling of materials from Trump’s White House found at Mar-a-Lago.

The Mar-a-Lago case will likely take weeks, months, perhaps even years to fully sort out as Trump’s camp works overtime to bog down the investigation with frivolous court filings and, soon, another presidential run.

The 76-year-old is expected to announce his 2024 bid for the White House later today. No word yet on who will be in attendance, but we’re guessing both Ivanka and Kimberly will be there. We’ll keep an eye on their Instagram Stories and keep you abreast of any new passive aggressive swipes on either woman’s part.

